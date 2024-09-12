How to change your PS5 Welcome Hub background

One great feature we lost from the PlayStation 4 was the ability to customize our themes. These backgrounds let us personalize our consoles a bit and even change up the music. On the PS5, the background and music changes automatically as you scroll through the best PS5 games on your dashboard, removing the option to set your own themes. This was almost as annoying as PS5 controller drift, but thanks to a new update, there is a way to at least change the background on one aspect of your console. Let's run through the new system and how you can put your own background in place.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need PS5

PlayStation won't let you change the background of your PS5 dashboard, but you can change your Welcome hub. Here is how you can customize how this screen looks.

How to change your Welcome hub background

The Welcome hub was added as an update that replaced the Explore tab and is much more customizable. You do need to select into it from the menu, so you will only see your unique background if you choose to actually go inside and not start playing any of the upcoming PS5 games right away.

Step 1: Start your PS5 and enter the Welcome hub.

Step 2: Select Triangle and scroll to the right to the Change Background icon.

Step 3: Select this and you will be brought to a menu with various preset backgrounds you can pick from. The first tab is From PlayStation and has artwork related to the brand.

From Games is a set of images from a range of single-player and multiplayer PS5 games.

Media Gallery pulls from your own created screenshots to use as a background.

Step 4: Select the background you want and it will apply until you decide to change it.