 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

First EA Sports College Football game in over a decade officially revealed

By

“Finally, it is here,” says the announcer in the first trailer for EA Sports College Football 25, kicking off the countdown to the release of the first College Football game in 11 years.

Recommended Videos

The trailer doesn’t show off much gameplay, but in a press release, publisher Electronic Arts revealed the game will have a number of exclusive features that will differentiate it from the regular Madden NFL 25. The big one is CampusIQ, which EA promises will bring new depth to the college football experience. There’s also a new Wear & Tear System that’ll have players experience poorer health and fatigue if you don’t use strategy to change them out and let them rest. Then there’s Pre-Snap Recognition, where the decisions you make matter more. Finally, there’s Homefield Advantage, where the game will try and distract you with things like screen shaking.

Related

While College Football 25 will be bringing back the Dynasty and Road to Glory modes players might be familiar with, it’ll also feature two new modes. One is Road to the College Football Playoff, which will have you choose a school and move through the ranks. Then there’s College Football Ultimate Team, where you can build a team with a roster of iconic players and play in online competitive modes. Dynasty and Road to Glory will also get some much-needed changes, including some major updates.

An Oklahoma football player with a hand on his fellow player's shoulder in College Football 25
Electronic Arts

EA also revealed that players will be able to pre-rder a $150 bundle with both College Football 25 Deluxe Edition and Madden NFL 25‘s Deluxe Edition. This MVP Bundle, which will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, will also feature three-day early access, extra points, and other perks. College Football 25 will be released on July 19 on the two current-gen consoles.

The last EA college football game was NCAA Football 14 in 2013, after which the NCAA didn’t renew its contract with the game publisher. EA and the NCAA were constantly embroiled in legal disputes, as the original contract allowed EA to use the name and some logos, but not the real names of players. At the time, the NCAA did not pay college athletes for the use of their name or likeness, so therefore they could not receive a payout from a video game. That has changed since then, with the NCAA announcing it would allow players to get paid in 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
FIFA 20 is out now, but Career Mode isn’t going over well with players
FIFA 20 Squad Battles

After being available early through EA Access and Origin Access, FIFA 20 has officially launched worldwide. The addition of Volta mode and reworked physics are certainly appreciated, but players have quickly taken issue with the game's career mode -- and the bugs they're discovering.

Some of those who have jumped into FIFA 20's Career mode have begun complaining that teams have not been starting their top players, and they have had issues with conversations and press conferences. Others encountered issues where editing a player would cause them to change positions. This has happened to players even when all that was changed was something cosmetic.

Read more
Madden NFL 20 gets college football so incredibly wrong
madden nfl 20 face of the franchise gets college football incredibly wrong op ed 1

It has been six years since the last NCAA Football video game and there's a possibility it might return in the future if we're lucky. In the meantime, I was excited to learn that Madden NFL 20's Face of the Franchise mode would feature the College Football Playoff and real college teams. After playing the mode, however, I'm left scratching my head.

Electronic Arts made the NCAA Football games, but it seems as if the writers of Madden NFL 20 forgot what college football is actually like after that series ceased to exist. Face of the Franchise has one of the hokiest and factually inaccurate storylines I've played in a long time.

Read more
Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in fall 2025
Woman at a rooftop pool party.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, just confirmed a more specific release window for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

This interview came alongside Take-Two Interactive's latest earnings call. "Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of calendar 2025 to fall of calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI. We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase," Zelnick explained in a press release discussing the outlook for fiscal year 2025.

Read more