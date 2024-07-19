 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

EA Sports College Football 25 was a hit before it even released

By
A player holds a football in EA Sports College Football 25.
EA

EA Sports College Football 25 is already a gigantic hit, even though it just came out today (July 19). EA Sports revealed that around 2.2 million people played the game during its three-day early access period.

The only want to get into early access was to preorder the deluxe edition, which cost $100. So this announcement implies that millions of people paid at least an extra $30 to get an extra 72 hours of playtime before anybody else on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. In addition, more than 600,000 players got in via an EA Play trial. It’s unclear if the 2.2 million number refers to both deluxe edition owners and EA Play subscribers, however.

Recommended Videos

‘This game is for the fans, and the response we’ve seen from across the collegiate landscape, athletes, creators, celebrities, and the core community has been nothing short of spectacular,” Daryl Holt, senior vice president of EA Sports, said in the press release.

This is a momentous release for EA Sports. It’s the first time EA has released a college football video game since NCAA Football 14 in 2013. At the time, the NCAA didn’t allow college athletes to get paid for their likenesses, so EA used fake names. This caused some friction between the two entities, so the contract wasn’t renewed. EA Sports announced it was getting back into college football in 2021. This time around, EA was able to use real athletes because the NCAA changed its position on paying its players.

College Football 25, by many accounts, is also an excellent sports game. Digital Trends’ Tomas Franzese called it “the best EA Sports game that I’ve played in years” thanks to new modes that allow for more customization and deeper gameplay. It also looks fantastic thanks to the Frostbite Engine.

In other College Football 25 news, according to multiple reports, the players were paid a minimum of $600 for their name, image, and likeness, referred to as NIL. They also got a free copy of the game. This includes every player who submitted, says the New York Times, while those who were featured more prominently in the game’s marketing or were on the box cover were paid more. That amounts to around 14,000 players, although less than 100 will be featured.

“Ninety-plus percent of these athletes will never have [another] NIL opportunity … And the fact that they can be in a video game is just cool,” Sean O’Brien, head of strategic partnerships at EA Sports, told the New York Times.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Check out these 3 new PS Plus games this weekend (July 19-21)
Remnant II's Mother Mind boss fight

A new batch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games dropped this week. Like Xbox Game Pass, this will probably go down as one of the best weeks for the video game subscription service this year. Its lineup offers a solid mix of modern games, retro classics, and more experimental titles. For this week's PlayStation Plus recommendations, I've hand-picked the three games new to the service that I think are worth your time.

The first is a roguelike looter shooter that gives every player a procedurally generated campaign, even down to the order narrative beats occur. Next up is a PSP strategy game from Level-5 that just got new life with a PS4 and PS5 remaster. Finally, those deeply ingrained in the video game industry will enjoy a No More Heroes spinoff that just came to Sony's subscription service.
Remnant II

Read more
This $3 horror game is the creepiest thing you can buy on Steam right now
A man sits in a chair in Clickolding.

I'll be honest: I don't want to tell you a single thing about Clickolding. The cryptic new PC game is so indescribably weird that I'd rather you just go into it entirely blind. It's $3, it's 40 minutes long, and it's the most unsettling thing you'll play all year. If you're comfortable leaving it at that, feel free to pop over to Steam and give it a purchase, no further questions asked.

If you're still here, strap in. Clickolding is the latest project from Strange Scaffold, the indie team that's made a name for itself in a few short years with games like El Paso, Elsewhere and Sunshine Shuffle. The studio has leaned more and more into unnerving psychological horror as it finds its voice (as evidenced by this year's Life Eater), but it takes that to a new level with its downright antagonistic new game that's designed to drive you to the brink of madness.

Read more
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, July 19
The Mini open in the NYT Games app on iOS.

Love crossword puzzles but don't have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That's what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times' well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn't always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Read more