 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can get a free PC Game Pass subscription via Twitch subscriptions

Cristina Alexander
By

Microsoft and Twitch are teaming up to give out free PC Game Pass subscriptions for every Twitch subscription purchase or gift for a limited time. According to a blog post from Twitch, the promotion will last from 10 a.m. PT on November 3 until 3 p.m. PT on November 11.

The promotion works like this: If you buy two of any Twitch subs or gifts, you will get three months of PC Game Pass free of charge. Once you’ve made your purchase, a code will be sent to your Twitch notifications inbox for you to redeem on the Xbox site. However, you already need to be newly subscribed to PC Game Pass in order to be eligible to receive the code.

Three months of PC Game Pass will give you access to a wide variety of games available on the service, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, Death Stranding, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Grounded, and Persona 5 Royal. When those three months of free access are up, if you want to continue using PC Game Pass, you’ll have to pay $10 a month.

Twitch’s PC Game Pass promotion comes as Microsoft has seen the subscriptions for the service grow 159% year-over-year and more than 20 million people have signed up for Xbox Cloud Gaming. According to The Verge, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said that the growth of console sales has slowed down in part because of the service’s popularity and profitability.

“We’re seeing growth on PC,” he said. “On console, I’ve seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you’ve reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best video games of October 2022: Mario, Bayonetta, and more
An angry Wiggler ambushes the heroes from behind in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
The best indie games of all-time
digital blend the force is with angry birds and george washington becomes a king cave story
Henry Cavill explains why he’s waiting on the RTX 4090
Henry Cavill lifting a gaming PC off a table.
I used the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to relive my old PC gaming memories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gaming with keyboard and mouse.
‘Wordle’ today, October 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#497)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
I’ve found the perfect mobile game and it’s embroidery meets Picross
An embroidery puzzle in the game Stitch.
Tinykin beginner’s guide: 5 tips and tricks
A group of Tinykin surrounding Milo in front of some scientific glassware.
How to play multiplayer in Saints Row
Co-op Saints Row players shoot at enemies.
‘Wordle’ today, October 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#498)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Silent Hill Townfall: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A blood-red beach.
I used to be too scared to play horror games. Then I saw the light
Slient Hill 4's protagonist looking to a heavily chainlocked door.
Amsterdam hotel’s destruction in Call of Duty may prompt lawsuit
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
Indie devs say they were offered ‘exposure’ (not cash) to port games to Tesla vehicles
Her Story