Microsoft and Twitch are teaming up to give out free PC Game Pass subscriptions for every Twitch subscription purchase or gift for a limited time. According to a blog post from Twitch, the promotion will last from 10 a.m. PT on November 3 until 3 p.m. PT on November 11.

The promotion works like this: If you buy two of any Twitch subs or gifts, you will get three months of PC Game Pass free of charge. Once you’ve made your purchase, a code will be sent to your Twitch notifications inbox for you to redeem on the Xbox site. However, you already need to be newly subscribed to PC Game Pass in order to be eligible to receive the code.

Three months of PC Game Pass will give you access to a wide variety of games available on the service, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite, Death Stranding, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, Grounded, and Persona 5 Royal. When those three months of free access are up, if you want to continue using PC Game Pass, you’ll have to pay $10 a month.

Twitch’s PC Game Pass promotion comes as Microsoft has seen the subscriptions for the service grow 159% year-over-year and more than 20 million people have signed up for Xbox Cloud Gaming. According to The Verge, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer said that the growth of console sales has slowed down in part because of the service’s popularity and profitability.

“We’re seeing growth on PC,” he said. “On console, I’ve seen growth slow down, mainly because at some point you’ve reached everybody on console that wants to subscribe.”

