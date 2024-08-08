 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Here’s a very, very detailed look at Black Ops 6’s zombies mode

By

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing back its fan-favorite Zombie mode, but it’s not just a copy-and-paste job from a previous title. In a giant, detailed post on its website Thursday, the developers at Treyarch not only revealed its new map Terminus, but revealed a ton of new quality-of-life updates.

Recommended Videos

While the return to round-based gameplay was shown off in press previews in June, the developers also promised that there was even more in store. Some of the more lowkey, impactful additions involve letting players pause a solo match if they want to take a break or allowing friends to jump into in-progress co-op games.

On Terminus, up to four players will have to break out of the maximum-security prison on the island while dealing with hordes upon hordes of zombies. Treyarch also revealed the second launch map, called Liberty Falls, which is situated in West Virginia during a Dark Aether outbreak and amid the fallout of a dimensional rift. So yes, the zombies mode in Black Ops 6 does follow the Dark Aether storyline from the previous games.

How these rounds work will be familiar to veteran Call of Duty players. They’ll have to complete objectives while balancing two currencies — Essence and Salvage — which can be used to remove obstacles or upgrade your kit. Essence is used specifically to access objective-related items and unlock doors, and you can now split the cost with your teammates.

However, if you’re new to Zombies, there will be a new guided mode to help newer players get through the main and side quests. It’ll be launching later in the season to “protect the sanctity” of the default experience with all its Easter eggs and discoverability, but promises to be helpful for players who might not know how to progress through the sometimes complicated main questline.

Some of the other changes were expected. One of the largest changes to Black Ops 6 is Omnimovement, a new traversal system that allows players to sprint in four directions, making it easier to avoid gunfire. Similarly, Zombies will have Zombimovement, which is basically the same as Omnimovement, but with a funnier name.

Treyarch says there’s even more to come, with more details being revealed on August 28. You can also check out the blog post for all the granular changes coming to Zombies.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Is this a hidden teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops 6? Most likely
Mount Rushmore's heads covered in bandanas that say "the truth lies." The image is on an old TV.

The truth lies, according to videos that have appeared on a website called thetruthlies.com and that seem to be teasers for the next Call of Duty game, the rumored Black Ops 6.

The teasers were spotted by Call of Duty enthusiast website Charlie Intel. There's a whole setup on the website, with an interactive old-school TV set with volume and channel buttons, as well ones for power and pause. There's also a record function that lets you save the videos to your device.

Read more
The best field upgrades for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies
A man holding a mysterious glowing vial.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode puts a slight twist on the mechanics you are already familiar with. It now plays much more like a souped-up DMZ mode rather than its old round-based format. And Field Upgrades have been modified in terms of both their effects and how you get them just for this game type. There are six different Field Upgrades you can bring into the map and use on a cooldown timer to help improve your chances of survival, but you can only pick one at a time. You will begin the game with only one option, but steadily unlock the rest as you level up. Once you have them all, the question then becomes which is the best Field Upgrade? We've managed to exfiltrate with the answer.

Healing Aura
Regardless of whether or not you're playing with a team or running solo, Healing Aura is no doubt the best Field Upgrade to bring on any Zombie run. When activated, you and any teammates in the area will not only gain immediate healing, but it will also instantly revive any downed teammates. The downside to all this power is that this upgrade has the slowest recharge time and is unlocked at level 19.
Aether Shroud
This is another upgrade that you will be glad to have. Aether Shroud makes you you temporary invisibile to all Zombies. This won't make you invincible, mind you, and PMCs can still take shots, but if you're getting swarmed and have no way to escape, becoming instantly invisible to a bloodthirsty pack of zombies can save your skin more often than you think. This upgrade has a medium recharge rate and is unlocked when you hit level 39.
Frenzied Guard
Just past the halfway mark, Frenzied Guard has a massive upside, but not without some risk. When you pop this Field Upgrade, you instantly repair all your armor, but also draw all the aggression of any enemy nearby for 10 seconds. However, another perk is that anything you kill during this time also repairs your armor, so situationally, it can be great or detrimental. This one recharges slowly, unlocking at level 9.
Frost Blast
Frost Blast does exactly what you expect: it fires a freezing blast that will slow down any enemy you hit with it and deal a bit of damage. It's decent in a pinch, but not a game-changer. You can get it when you hit level 29.
Tesla Storm
An odd ability on paper, Tesla Storm is only good if you have a team working together. Activating it will create a lightning chain between you and your team that will damage and stun enemies that get close to any one of you. It lasts for 10 seconds and can be great in the final moments while holding out for an extraction, but not in other situations. It recharges slowly and is the last upgrade you unlock at level 50.
Energy Mine
This is your default Field Upgrade, so it makes sense that it's the "worst" on the list. Energy Mine isn't exactly bad; you simply lay down a mine that does what a mine does -- explodes. It's just that setting up traps like this in Zombies isn't all that applicable except when kiting a boss around or waiting for the helicopter. It has a medium recharge speed.

Read more
Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Mercenary Convoy guide
Soldiers in a car driving and shooting zombies.

The old format of Zombies has been left behind in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in favor of a more open-world, objective-based take on the undead survival game type. This time, you will squad up and drop into a map with specific objectives you can choose to complete to earn tons of XP, while also pushing the narrative forward and unlocking new, more difficult tasks to take on. The early-tier missions are generally very simple, but in Act 1, you will be given the objective to find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy somewhere on the map. This sounds easy enough on paper until you realize you have no idea where this convey is or how to find it. Every run in Zombies risks losing all your hard-earned progress, so we'll lead you to the Mercenary Convoy to take it out before the zombies even know you were there.
How to find the Mercenary Convoy

Your first challenge will be to find this Mercenary Convoy. The problem here is twofold: first is that it isn't marked on your map in any way, and second is that, being a convoy, it is mobile. Once you land, you and your team should find the nearest vehicle and head toward the center of the map. Depending on how the threat levels are on your particular map, you are looking for roads and highways that are around the medium-threat level zone. You will have to patrol these roads until you come across the convoy, which only consists of three vehicles. Once you are in range, it does appear on your map to let you know you've found it.

Read more