Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing back its fan-favorite Zombie mode, but it’s not just a copy-and-paste job from a previous title. In a giant, detailed post on its website Thursday, the developers at Treyarch not only revealed its new map Terminus, but revealed a ton of new quality-of-life updates.

While the return to round-based gameplay was shown off in press previews in June, the developers also promised that there was even more in store. Some of the more lowkey, impactful additions involve letting players pause a solo match if they want to take a break or allowing friends to jump into in-progress co-op games.

On Terminus, up to four players will have to break out of the maximum-security prison on the island while dealing with hordes upon hordes of zombies. Treyarch also revealed the second launch map, called Liberty Falls, which is situated in West Virginia during a Dark Aether outbreak and amid the fallout of a dimensional rift. So yes, the zombies mode in Black Ops 6 does follow the Dark Aether storyline from the previous games.

How these rounds work will be familiar to veteran Call of Duty players. They’ll have to complete objectives while balancing two currencies — Essence and Salvage — which can be used to remove obstacles or upgrade your kit. Essence is used specifically to access objective-related items and unlock doors, and you can now split the cost with your teammates.

However, if you’re new to Zombies, there will be a new guided mode to help newer players get through the main and side quests. It’ll be launching later in the season to “protect the sanctity” of the default experience with all its Easter eggs and discoverability, but promises to be helpful for players who might not know how to progress through the sometimes complicated main questline.

Some of the other changes were expected. One of the largest changes to Black Ops 6 is Omnimovement, a new traversal system that allows players to sprint in four directions, making it easier to avoid gunfire. Similarly, Zombies will have Zombimovement, which is basically the same as Omnimovement, but with a funnier name.

Treyarch says there’s even more to come, with more details being revealed on August 28. You can also check out the blog post for all the granular changes coming to Zombies.