The Talos Principle 2 is getting its first expansion for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 14 in the form of Road to Elysium. The $20 DLC is described as a three-part coda, which will give players three new areas to discover across distinct chapters.

Released in November 2023, The Talos Principle 2 is a sequel to a genre-defining 2014 puzzle game that took heavy inspiration from Portal. The sequel built on its predecessor with more complex puzzle chambers, new tools, and a richer story about a colony of androids dealing with philosophical questions about their existence. Road to Elysium will continue all of that by adding more puzzles and story.

The DLC is split up into three distinct parts: Orpheus Ascending, Isle of the Blessed, and Into The Abyss. Each one takes players to a new themed area with a collection of new puzzle chambers to solve. Orpheus Ascending, for instance, takes players through an Egypt-inspired setting with puzzles built around lasers.

Ahead of its announcement at today’s Devolver Direct, I went hands on with the new Isle of the Blessed chapter. This section takes players to a tropical island broken up into three sets of puzzles. I’d solve one string of eight puzzles during my playthrough, which would use familiar tools like RGB converters and sctivators. The handful of problems I solved pushed my brain to its limits, with puzzles that had me carefully redirecting light beams and moving items around a magnetized wall in the correct order.

That is to say, it’s exactly what you’d expect from The Talos Principle 2.

The structure of the new islands is identical to the main game’s flow. I solve eight chambers, create a bridge using tetromino pieces, and activate a lighthouse. Collectible lore is strewn about that gets deeper into the game’s philosophical musings. One audio recording I found delved into a debate about whether or not art should have meaning. It looks like each chapter will deal with its own questions like that, while building on the main game’s ending and answering more questions about the mysterious Megastructure.

Road to Elysium seems like a surprisingly large DLC. Based on how much I still had left to do at the end of my demo, Isle of the Blessed seems like it would take five hours to complete — and that’s just one third of the new content. That should be enough to keep fans of the series occupied with more brain-busters.

The Talos Principle 2: Road to Elysium launches on June 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

