 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Talos Principle 2: Road to Elysium DLC is three expansions in one

By
A structure sits in the sea in The Talos Principle 2.
Devolver Digital
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of our Summer Gaming Marathon series.

The Talos Principle 2 is getting its first expansion  for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 14 in the form of Road to Elysium. The $20 DLC is described as a three-part coda, which will give players three new areas to discover across distinct chapters.

Released in November 2023, The Talos Principle 2 is a sequel to a genre-defining 2014 puzzle game that took heavy inspiration from Portal. The sequel built on its predecessor with more complex puzzle chambers, new tools, and a richer story about a colony of androids dealing with philosophical questions about their existence. Road to Elysium will continue all of that by adding more puzzles and story.

Recommended Videos

The DLC is split up into three distinct parts: Orpheus Ascending, Isle of the Blessed, and Into The Abyss. Each one takes players to a new themed area with a collection of new puzzle chambers to solve. Orpheus Ascending, for instance, takes players through an Egypt-inspired setting with puzzles built around lasers.

A complex laser puzzle appears in a desert in The Talos Principle 2.
Devolver Digital

Ahead of its announcement at today’s Devolver Direct, I went hands on with the new Isle of the Blessed chapter. This section takes players to a tropical island broken up into three sets of puzzles. I’d solve one string of eight puzzles during my playthrough, which would use familiar tools like RGB converters and sctivators. The handful of problems I solved pushed my brain to its limits, with puzzles that had me carefully redirecting light beams and moving items around a magnetized wall in the correct order.

Related

That is to say, it’s exactly what you’d expect from The Talos Principle 2.

The structure of the new islands is identical to the main game’s flow. I solve eight chambers, create a bridge using tetromino pieces, and activate a lighthouse. Collectible lore is strewn about that gets deeper into the game’s philosophical musings. One audio recording I found delved into a debate about whether or not art should have meaning. It looks like each chapter will deal with its own questions like that, while building on the main game’s ending and answering more questions about the mysterious Megastructure.

A robot walks on a purple bridge in The Talos Principle 2.
Devolver Digital

Road to Elysium seems like a surprisingly large DLC. Based on how much I still had left to do at the end of my demo, Isle of the Blessed seems like it would take five hours to complete — and that’s just one third of the new content. That should be enough to keep fans of the series occupied with more brain-busters.

The Talos Principle 2: Road to Elysium launches on June 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Everything announced at PlayStation’s May 2024 State of Play
Astro Bot climbs on a DualSense controller

Sony's second State of Play presentation of the year just took place. It gave us a clearer look at what we can expect from PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2's video game lineup throughout the back half of 2024. That includes first-party games like Until Dawn's remake, Concord, and Astro Bot. Some impressive third-party titles like Dynasty Warriors Origins, Ballard of Antara, and Monster Hunter Wilds also showed up but had 2025 release windows.

If you play a lot of games on your PS5, you definitely won't want to miss anything that PlayStation Studios or any of its third-party partners revealed over the course of this State of Play. For your convenience, I rounded up every announcement made during this State of Play right here.

Read more
PlayStation State of Play returns this week, will feature 14 PS5 games
Three colorful PS5s float together in a line.

PlayStation will kick off the summer of digital video game reveal streams this week with a State of Play broadcast. The stream will take place at 3 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30.

State of Play is one of Sony's primary livestream presentation formats. It tends to be slightly shorter than the company's flagship stream, the PlayStation Showcase. This State of Play is a significant one, though, as Sony's slate of first-party games for 2024 is entirely unknown at this stage. This stream should shed some light on what's coming later this year.

Read more
Silent Hill Transmission stream: How to watch and what to expect
A man enters the foggy town of Silent Hill

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Silent Hill series. Konami's horror franchise got a new, free entry earlier this year as a surprise release, and a film and more games are on the way. And now, we're set to learn more about all of those upcoming projects at a Silent Hill Transmission livestream that will be held ahead of the summer's biggest gaming showcases.

If you're a big fan of this series, then this is definitely a presentation that you will want to tune into. If you're wondering where to watch and would like to set your expectations for the event, we've gathered all the relevant information about these things. This is everything you need to know about the impending Silent Hill Transmission event taking place on May 30.
When is the Silent Hill Transmission?
The Silent Hill Transmission will take place at 4 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 30. Konami has not said how long the showcase will be, but the last time it did something like this, the event lasted around 35 minutes.
How to watch the Silent Hill Transmission
SILENT HILL Transmission (EN) | May 30, 2024 | KONAMI

Read more