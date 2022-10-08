What games can you play on OneXplayer Mini?

The OneXplayer Mini is a powerful handheld gaming PC that can run many of today’s hottest games. Whether you want to play some Grand Theft Auto V while away from home or just want to relax with Stardew Valley, there’s an incredible list of titles that are supported by the handheld. If you’re curious to know exactly what the OneXplayer Mini can run before picking one up, here’s a look at its list of supported games.

OneXplayer Mini specs

Much like the Steam Deck and other handheld PCs, the OneXplayer comes in a variety of flavors with different internal specs. The OneXplayer Mini powered by an Intel Core i7 is one of the most popular models on sale, and its spec list should give you a good idea as to what games will run on the handheld.

Intel 12 th Gen Alder Lake i7-1260P

Gen Alder Lake i7-1260P Intel iRIS Xe

16GB LPDDR5

7-inch IPS screen

1280×800 resolution

Most other models carry the same specs as above, although they trade out the Intel processor for an AMD Ryzen 5800U. The two are pretty evenly matched when it comes to performance, so it’s unlikely that there will be much variability between the two handhelds.

What games can the OneXplayer Mini run?

Since the OneXplayer Mini is essentially a Windows 11 PC, it can run most games without any issues. However, not all titles are supported by the handheld format. Warframe, for example, runs into issues when trying to navigate menus, making it unplayable.

However, ONE-NETBOOK shared an extensive list of games that are confirmed to run on OneXplayer. This might vary slightly depending on your version of the OneXplayer Mini, but it’s a great place to start. This includes Genshin Impact, Devil May Cry 5, Control, Borderlands 3, and other high-profile titles. Here’s a look at the (very long) list.

OneXplayer doesn’t have a central gaming hub

Unlike some handheld PCs, the OneXplayer Mini doesn’t offer a central gaming hub or UI overlay. Instead, you’re given direct access to Windows 11. This is both a blessing and a curse. Since there’s no central storefront or programming to tell you a game is supported, you’ll simply have to download it and hope it works on your device.

On the other hand, you have a powerful Windows 11 device that can fit in your palm — one that offers impressive versatility and works with more than just games. Surfing the web, sending emails, or streaming videos are all possible on the OneXplayer Mini. And with the above list, you should be able to find a game that runs smoothly on your handheld.

If a game you’re interested in isn’t listed above, the official OneXplayer forums are a great source of community-driven info, as is the OneXplayer subreddit. Both have fairly active communities and should be able to help with any questions regarding in-game performance for a specific title.

