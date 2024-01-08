 Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro is getting three ‘spatial games’ including Fruit Ninja

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A person plays a game on the Apple Vision Pro.
Apple

The Apple Vision Pro will get three “spatial games” when it launches on February 2. Game Room, Super Fruit Ninja, and Apple Arcade standout What the Golf? will all launch on the platform, though Apple hasn’t shared many details about them yet.

Previously, Apple had been underplaying the role of gaming on its new headset. We knew it would be able to access Apple Arcade games and other apps, playing them on a flat screen inside the headset, but it didn’t seem like it had any new gaming component. The launch announcement revealed that Apple is, in fact, creating some games for the device that’ll take advantage of the tech.

Details on all three games are sparse, as they’re all namedropped in the announcement as upcoming games. Apple says these titles will “take advantage of the powerful capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences.”

Of the three new games, Game Room is a total mystery, with Apple sharing no details on the title. Super Fruit Ninja sounds self-explanatory, as it’s reasonable to assume that it will be a variation on the popular mobile title Fruit Ninja. More exciting is that the Vision Pro will get a new version of What the Golf?, a comedic sports game among Apple Arcade’s best games. It’s currently unclear if the Vision Pro version is a new version of the game or a mode added to the current app.

Apple hasn’t yet shared exactly how Vision Pro users will access those games. Digital Trends has reached out to Apple to clarify if they’ll require an Apple Arcade subscription or be available as separate apps. We’ve also asked for clarification on each game’s release date.

