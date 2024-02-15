 Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro is getting another batch of spatial games

Tomas Franzese
By
Gameplay from the Apple Vision Pro version of Spire Blast.
Apple

Apple confirmed three more Apple Arcade titles that will get the spatial game treatment for Apple Vision Pro soon: Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast.

These three conversions were confirmed in a February 15 blog post highlighting Apple Arcade’s functionality with the Apple Vision Pro. Right now, the mobile versions of more than 250 Apple Arcade games are playable on the device, while 12 titles have been specifically redesigned as spatial games for the headset, including Game Room and Synth Riders. Senior Director of Apple Arcade Alex Rofman said in the blog post that Apple plans to “bring even more magical spatial gaming experiences to our customers soon,” starting with the spatial game conversions of these three games already available via Apple Arcade.

Gameplay from the Apple Vision Pro version of Alto's Odyssey.
Apple

Alto’s Odyssey is an endless sandboarding game first released for iOS in 2018. The remastered The Lost City version of the game that’s available via Apple Arcade came out in 2021. Developed by Land & Sea, the Apple Vision Pro version of Alto’s Odyssey will shake things up because the “world intersects with the player’s room.”

Next, there’s Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, a 2022 environmentalist 2D platformer about a family of titular animals. Apple says that in the Vision Pro version of the game, “players will experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on the way real gibbons swing through the trees.”

Apple Vision Pro gameplay of Gibbon: Beyond the Trees.
Apple

Finally, we have Spire Blast, a 2021 puzzle game from Orbital Knight where players knock down towers by shooting different colored pieces at the tower blocks that match their hue. It makes the most seamless transition to a spatial game, as towers will now become physical objects in the player’s environment that they can walk around.

These announcements make it clear that Apple intends to bring some of its best and most popular Apple Arcade titles to its new headset. The Apple Vision Pro versions of Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast don’t have release dates right now, though.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
