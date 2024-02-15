Apple Vision Pro is getting another batch of spatial games

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple confirmed three more Apple Arcade titles that will get the spatial game treatment for Apple Vision Pro soon: Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast.

These three conversions were confirmed in a February 15 blog post highlighting Apple Arcade’s functionality with the Apple Vision Pro. Right now, the mobile versions of more than 250 Apple Arcade games are playable on the device, while 12 titles have been specifically redesigned as spatial games for the headset, including Game Room and Synth Riders. Senior Director of Apple Arcade Alex Rofman said in the blog post that Apple plans to “bring even more magical spatial gaming experiences to our customers soon,” starting with the spatial game conversions of these three games already available via Apple Arcade.

Alto’s Odyssey is an endless sandboarding game first released for iOS in 2018. The remastered The Lost City version of the game that’s available via Apple Arcade came out in 2021. Developed by Land & Sea, the Apple Vision Pro version of Alto’s Odyssey will shake things up because the “world intersects with the player’s room.”

Next, there’s Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, a 2022 environmentalist 2D platformer about a family of titular animals. Apple says that in the Vision Pro version of the game, “players will experience free-flowing dynamic movement based on the way real gibbons swing through the trees.”

Finally, we have Spire Blast, a 2021 puzzle game from Orbital Knight where players knock down towers by shooting different colored pieces at the tower blocks that match their hue. It makes the most seamless transition to a spatial game, as towers will now become physical objects in the player’s environment that they can walk around.

These announcements make it clear that Apple intends to bring some of its best and most popular Apple Arcade titles to its new headset. The Apple Vision Pro versions of Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Spire Blast don’t have release dates right now, though.

