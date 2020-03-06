The best Apple TV games you need to play

Do you feel like throwing yourself into your couch and playing a few of the top games on Apple TV? Since the introduction of tvOS 9 in 2015, users have been able to play a collection of games using the TV’s built-in AppStore. Since then, tvOS has grown to feature an excellent selection of games while offering support for third-party hardware, such as PS4 or Xbox One controllers.

Then, Apple launched Apple Arcade in 2019, bringing subscription gaming to the masses across several products, including Apple TV. But you don’t need a subscription to start gaming; here is a list of our favorite games you can play now via the AppStore.

Jackbox Party Pack 3 ($25)

The Jackbox Party Pack series of games have been invading living rooms since 2014 and has been a hit since then. Featuring a collection of multiplayer games that players can interact with using via a web browser on their tablet, smartphone, or computer, you’ll find yourself and friends glued to the TV. Jackbox Party Pack 3 includes a lineup of favorites, including Quiplash 2, Trivia Murder Party, Guesspionage, Tee KO, and Fakin’ It. Whether you’re into trivia, quiz games, or more artistic endeavors, there is something for everyone in the party pack. The price is a bit on the higher side, but you’ll quickly recoup the money in hours of fun.

Rush Rally 3 ($4)

If you’re looking to see what graphics the Apple TV can push, look no further than the ultimate racing title, Rush Rally 3. Not only is Rush Rally 3 an exciting rally simulation game, but it can be played online with friends or other individuals around the globe. Weekly events keep you coming back for more as you build up, and tune, your garage of cars. Rush Rally 3 is also a perfect example of how you can step up your game by utilizing a supported third-party controller. Spin your wheels and hit the dirt, right from the comfort of your living room.

Alto’s Odyssey ($5)

Alto sets out for a new adventure in Alto’s Odyssey, a sequel to the 2015 endless runner game, Alto’s Adventure. But, before you lose interest in “yet another endless runner,” know that this series of games brings beautiful graphics and an equally enchanting soundtrack to the big screen in a way that simply makes us smile. In Odyssey, Alto and his friends set off on a journey to discover the secrets of the desert with new game elements and even a zen mode for those who aren’t in the mood for competition. With universal iCloud support, you can also play on one Apple device and continue on another.

Oddmar ($5)

If you’re seeking out an exciting action-adventure platform for Apple TV, then look no further than Oddmar. Follow the adventures of Oddmar, a Viking who doesn’t feel as though he is worthy of Valhalla, and thus sets off on a journey to prove himself. The game features two dozen levels with physics-based puzzles and calls upon the skills of careful platform timing. Having been awarded Editors’ Choice by Apple’s AppStore team, we can’t help but agree with them as you traverse through everything from snowy mountains to dense forests.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Classic

Sometimes, the best games are simply the classics, and that would appear to be the case with Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for Apple TV. Initially released in 1992, this timeless platform features everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog vying to save the world from Dr. Eggman’s weapon, the Death Egg. Joining Sonic are two of the series most well-known characters, Tails, and Knuckles. Featuring a dozen different levels, as well as an online mode, this free-to-play game is undoubtedly a steal.

Sky Gamblers — Infinite Jets ($3)

Take to the skies and eliminate your enemies in Sky Gamblers — Infinite Jets. The classic game series for iOS makes its way to Apple TV with the developer’s latest installment, ensuring you can take part in intense aerial dogfights from the comfort of your couch. Step into a world where treason lurks around the corner in single-player mode, or jump online for PVP and PVE battles. With over 100 planes to choose from, and the ability to custom paint each fighter, Sky Gamblers delivers not only an immersive action-based experience but also a customizable one. Just be sure you don’t get shot down in the process.

Under Leaves ($2)

Fire up your HDR television because this game for Apple TV is undoubtedly a looker. A peaceful game that takes you on gentle journeys thought forests, jungles, and beyond, Under Leaves, asks you to find different objects within the scene. An excellent option for fans of classic hidden object games, Under Leaves features nine different locations to explore as you enjoy hand-drawn watercolor images and the included soundtrack. Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of hidden-object games, you might find yourself captivated by this title’s gentle visuals and alluring audio.

Badlands 2 ($1)

Badlands 2 offers the same great adventure-puzzle experience that made its predecessor great while adding on new in-game mechanics to expand gameplay. Flap around the forest as a little black, ball-shaped creature, using your wings to maneuver through stages. Just be sure to avoid obstacles such as water, fire, and frost. For replayability, the developers have included three different playable modes, including survive the longest, save the most clones, or reach the end fastest. If you haven’t already picked up a Badlands game in the past, starting with this well-tuned sequel is a great place to start.

Real Racing 3

Racing onto the TV screen with a free-to-play system and console-style graphics is Electronic Art’s Real Racing 3. Step into the driver’s seat and race through 40 different circuits at locations around the world. The game features officially licensed tracks and over 250 real-world cars from companies Porsche, Bugatti, McLaren, Aston Martin, and more. Formula 1 vehicles have also been thrown into the mix, and you can hop online to compete head-to-head with players from the other side of the globe. If you’re a racing fan, we know you’ll enjoy this authentic, rubber-meets-asphalt racing experience — ready, set, go!

Chrono Trigger ($10)

The world-renowned Chrono Trigger of 1995 has hopped its way from the original Super Nintendo Entertainment System to today’s Apple TV. The first of the Chrono RPG series, Chrono Trigger whips the player through time on an adventure to save the planet. This latest edition of the game has received a few upgrades from Square Enix, including an updated control scheme, improved graphics, and readjusted audio. If you’re itching for an RPG that might take over your time in the living room, Chrono Trigger is a great place to start. However, be sure to budget for the sequels that you’ll eventually end up purchasing.

Oceanhorn ($8)

At times, we can’t help but love a well-developed close. Oceanhorn is an exciting adventure game that has you explore the islands of the Uncharted Seas, fighting monsters, using magic, and discovering treasure. Sure, the game itself might resemble that of a certain Triforce wielding, Hylian character’s world, but we have a hard time complaining. Diving into the story provides over 10 hours of gameplay backed by a fantastic soundtrack worked on by Nobuo Uematsu of Final Fantasy and Kenji Ito of Seiken Densetsu. Oceanhorn also features iCloud sync support so that you can ensure you never lose your progress.

Modern Combat 5

This first-person shooter from the mobile game developer Gameloft shows that the company might have a hit on its hands. The fifth installation in the Modern Combat series, the game brings the sophisticated graphics and precision controls we have come to expect from a console game. Players can pick from nine customizable classes, including assault, heavy, recon, sniper, support, and more, then jump into the online multiplayer action. As you advance through the game, you can pick up class skills and new rewards that help ensure you become the master of the battlefield.

Editors' Recommendations