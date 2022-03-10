The best Google TVs of 2022

Would you like many of the advantages of a Chromecast, but built right into your TV? That’s exactly what Google TV is — Google’s platform that can be found in the sets of certain TV partners. That allows you to get all of Google’s app compatibility, A.I.-powered recommendations, and Google Assistant compatibility without needing to rely on another device (or the sometimes-janky interfaces that other smart TV brands use). We’re big fans of platforms like Google TV or Roku, so let us recommend a few Google-friendly models for you!

Note: Google TV used to be called Android TV until a broad upgrade changed the name and interface, while adding new A.I. technology for recommendations, etc. Google has been rolling out some updates for older TVs to include Google TV changes, but it isn’t guaranteed. There isn’t a significant difference, and we've included an Android TV on this list as well because, for the time being, it's still a relevant platform, but most new TVs will be running Google TV instead of Android. Google TV interfaces can also vary a little from brand to brand, although the underlying features remain largely the same.

65-inch Sony A80J

The best overall Google TV

Read our in-depth review Pros Impeccable picture quality

Excellent sound quality

Google TV platform

Excellent out-of-box settings

Flexible stand options Cons Lacks certain gaming features

If you're looking for a Google TV with the most vivid colors and slimmest profile you can get, we suggest this 65-inch Sony OLED model. While other panel technologies have come a long way and are showing serious promise, nothing can quite beat OLED yet when it comes to vivid color and incredible contrast … and prices for OLEDs are better than ever before, although they are still slightly pricey.

This Sony model comes with all the Google TV benefits, plus 4K resolution and a 120Hz native refresh rate. It also supports important optimization tech like HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG. If that sounds good for gaming to you, then we have even more good news: Sony’s TV has special optimization technology that works with PS5 for the best results, and an auto low-latency mode to help prevent any problems.

The Sony A80J also sports the company's Acoustic Audio Surface, which has sound that comes from directly behind the screen for a sense that sounds like dialogue and action sound effects such as explosions are coming from their origins on screen. The A80J does need a little tweaking to get the best picture results, but that's a small price to pay for such a great TV.

65-inch Sony A80J The best overall Google TV More

65-inch Hisense U7G ULED 4K HDR TV

Best affordable Android TV

Read our in-depth review Pros Impressive brightness

Solid black levels

Excellent backlight control

Great for gaming

Easy setup Cons Poor off-angle performance

Potential dirty screen effect

Hisense has really come into its own in the last couple of years, and this excellent panel is a great example. The Hisense U7G uses the earlier version of Google TV called Android TV, but there’s no need to worry — Android TV still gets updates and benefits from many of the features that Google TV has. The 65-inch TV also sports a 4K resolution plus a Quantum Dot panel for excellent color accuracy, and Hisense’s own ULED technology, which adds an extra layer of optimization. The refresh rate promises smooth action at 120Hz, and there’s also compatibility with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. The panel design also allows for an extra-high brightness limit of 1,000 nits, which works great with optimization technologies that need a wide range to work with. The premium brightness is great for bright rooms if that's your particular setup.

This Hisense is another good pick for gaming, too, with optimization technology that can recognize games and make sure that low latency modes and variable refresh rate are enabled. It even comes with FreeSync Premium for consoles that use AMD chips! Plus, it’s one of the most affordable TVs on our list, a great pick for buyers who don’t want to skimp on any features but would prefer to save a bit of money.

65-inch Hisense U7G ULED 4K HDR TV Best affordable Android TV More

65-inch TCL 6-Series 65R646SKU

Best Mini-LED Google TV

Read our in-depth review Pros Bright, vivid picture with deep blacks

Very good color accuracy

Zippy mini-LED backlight control

4K 120Hz capable for gaming

High value Cons Glitchy operation

No input button on remote

Another affordable option, this brilliant 65-inch, 4K TCL 6-Series comes with Google TV and the new Mini-LED panel technology: That means it uses extra-small LEDs for backlighting so that local dimming and the resulting contrast are better than ever — an option if you like the idea of an OLED screen’s contrast but would like to save a little money. It also supports Dolby Vision and other important HDR technologies, and if you stream a lot you’ll appreciate the support for Wi-Fi 6, too.

This is another TV that’s especially good for gamers, with its 120Hz refresh rate, THX game mode, and variable refresh rate support. All in all, it’s a prime upgrade if you’d like to get some of the latest panel technologies without setting your wallet on fire.

65-inch TCL 6-Series 65R646SKU Best Mini-LED Google TV

75-inch Sony Bravia XR Z9J Master Series 8K HDR TV

The best 8K Google TV

Read our in-depth review Pros Incredible brightness

Excellent backlight control/black levels

Spot-on color

Superb motion

Great sound Cons Lacks high-end gaming features

Very expensive

Do you want to skip straight to the best feature set available on a Google TV-powered screen? This Sony Bravia model is where you should start. It’s one of the best TVs we’ve reviewed in recent years and comes packed with high-end, future-proof features including support for 8K content and massive 75-inch size to take advantage of it, a 120Hz refresh rate, and high brightness levels that enable the latest optimization technology like HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The local dimming and color are also some of the best we’ve ever seen on a standard LED TV.

This Bravia is also seriously smart: In addition to the Google TV platform, it supports voice commands via either Google Assistant or Alexa. Even the speakers are surprisingly good for built-in TV audio, so you don’t need to feel bad about not getting a soundbar quite yet.

The only major downside of this Bravia is that you’re paying a lot of money for features that haven’t all come into their own yet. There’s not much true 8K content available right now, although it is slowly coming. The TV also misses out on some of the advances being made with Mini-LED and other technologies, although it’s certain to be a winner for years to come.

75-inch Sony Bravia XR Z9J Master Series 8K HDR TV The best 8K Google TV

Frequently Asked Questions

What TV brands have Google TV built in? Google is only partnering with some companies for its TV services and has only rolled out Google TV upgrades to some of those brands. Most Google TVs are Sony and TCL models at this time, with Hisense bringing the Google TV platform to its 2022 ULED TVs this year. Note that this doesn't mean all Sony and TCL TVs will have Google TV, many are outfitted with Roku TV, so it's important to check when buying. Is there a monthly fee to use Google TV? No. This is a smart TV platform that's free to use. However, if you download any services on it like HBO or Netflix, you will have to pay those subscription fees to stream from them. Is Google TV the same as Chromecast? Google actually brought Google TV to Chromecast first, and even called its latest model "Chromecast with Google TV" to clear up any confusion. However, Chromecast remains a separate dongle that you hook up to your TV, while Google TV can also be built into a TV itself. Note that the Chromecast version of Google TV may be a bit different from other built-in versions in regards to layout and features offered. What's the difference between Google TV and Android TV? Google TV is the updated version of Android TV with a new layout, more AI tech for recommendations, and a few other changes. For a more detailed explanation, check out our explainer on the differences between Google TV and Android TV. Is Google TV replacing Android TV? Currently, Google is maintaining both Android TV and Google TV. But the goal is to phase out Android TV entirely. Some existing Android TVs will be updated to Google TV, but this isn't always possible, especially with older models.

