Best Buy is having a big sale on 75-inch TVs and larger — from $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
LG

Are you thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a massive screen? Then you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s ongoing sale for TVs with 75-inch displays and larger. Prices start as low as $500 for budget-friendly TVs, but there are also some premium options with huge discounts. You’re going to have to be quick in making your decision on which TV to buy though, as there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings if you take too much time before proceeding with your purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy’s sale for 75-inch TVs and larger

A man watching the Samsung 75-inch Q84A in his living room.
Samsung

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s sale for 75-inch TVs and larger is from one of the best TV brands — the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV, which is from $580 for savings of $80. It’s a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services. Other affordable choices in the sale include the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $80 off, so it’s from $600, and the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV at $130 off, so it will also be instead of $650. Both of these TVs are powered by Amazon’s Fire TV.

If you’re willing to spend more, we’ve got two more recommendations on what to buy from Best Buy’s ongoing sale. The 75-inch TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV, which is in our roundup of the best TVs as the TV that most people should buy, is following a $500 discount on its original price of $1,800. There’s also the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, which tops our list of the best OLED TVs. From a sticker price of $2,700, it’s for savings of $400.

Trending Deals:

With dozens of TV deals to choose from in Best Buy’s sale for 75-inch TVs and larger, there’s surely something here that will meet your needs and fit your budget. However, whether you’re going for one of our recommendations above or you’re going to look at all the available offers, you need to act fast if you want to pocket the savings. There’s no telling when the prices of these massive TVs will go back to normal, so if you don’t want that to happen before you make your purchase, you have to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy deal of the day: Save $200 on a Samsung 75-inch QLED TV
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

If you want a huge and great-looking TV for less then Best Buy has the TV deals for you. For today only, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV for $1,500 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $1,700. It’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means when today ends, so does the deal. With not much time left to hit the buy button, let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV has to offer at this price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV
With Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you know you’re in safe hands with any Samsung TV. With the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV, there’s a ton of great features. It has a direct full array display so you get incredible contrast even when using it in a sunlit room. There’s also a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so you can always enjoy a superior picture even when watching something that’s in HD.

Read more
Save $90 when you buy two Sonos Era 100 wireless speakers
Sonos Era 100, beside a turntable.

One of the best Bluetooth speaker deals today is over at Woot with the chance to buy two Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speakers for just $410. A saving of $88 off the regular price of $498, these are a great addition to your music-loving home. As with all Woot deals, you only have a limited time to snag this deal. While the deal runs for the next 25 days, it’ll end when stock runs out and that’s likely to be fairly soon given the great price here. If it feels like the right speaker for you, take a quick look at what else we have to say about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker
Considered to be the best Wi-Fi speaker you can buy when it comes to the best speakers, the Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker is a delight to use. It offers big and expansive sound with its twin angled tweeters creating a great sense of openness. The woofer is larger too able to add a great amount of bass while still providing nuance to anything lower.

Read more
Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for under $400
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

There are a lot of TV options out there, with each of the best TV brands making a number of different models utilizing different technologies and smart features. Sizing is another thing you need to consider when shopping. A 65-inch TV is a good combination of size and pricing, with some of the best TV deals often including 65-inch TVs. Retailers aren’t holding back on 65-inch TV deals right now, with models by TCL, LG, Samsung, and Sony seeing discounts, among others. We’ve rounded up what we feel are the best 65-inch TV deals currently taking place, so read onward for more details on how to save.
Hisense 65-inch A6 Series LED 4K TV — $378, was $430

Despite its low price, this TV sacrifices nothing in terms of picture quality. I brings the modern clarity of 4K resolution to your living room. It’s even able to upscale older content into Ultra-HD resolution. The Hisense A6 4K TV is a good option for gamers and people who like to take in the fast-paced action of sports and action movies. It has a 60Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, which makes sure the TV can handle the rigors of next generation gaming consoles and intense, fast-paced scenes. This keeps the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart, even during the fastest moving action sequences.

Read more