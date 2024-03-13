Are you thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a massive screen? Then you’re going to want to take advantage of Best Buy’s ongoing sale for TVs with 75-inch displays and larger. Prices start as low as $500 for budget-friendly TVs, but there are also some premium options with huge discounts. You’re going to have to be quick in making your decision on which TV to buy though, as there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings if you take too much time before proceeding with your purchase.

What to buy in Best Buy’s sale for 75-inch TVs and larger

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s sale for 75-inch TVs and larger is from one of the best TV brands — the 75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV, which is from $580 for savings of $80. It’s a smart TV that runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services. Other affordable choices in the sale include the 75-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $80 off, so it’s from $600, and the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV at $130 off, so it will also be instead of $650. Both of these TVs are powered by Amazon’s Fire TV.

If you’re willing to spend more, we’ve got two more recommendations on what to buy from Best Buy’s ongoing sale. The 75-inch TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV, which is in our roundup of the best TVs as the TV that most people should buy, is following a $500 discount on its original price of $1,800. There’s also the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, which tops our list of the best OLED TVs. From a sticker price of $2,700, it’s for savings of $400.

Trending Deals:

With dozens of TV deals to choose from in Best Buy’s sale for 75-inch TVs and larger, there’s surely something here that will meet your needs and fit your budget. However, whether you’re going for one of our recommendations above or you’re going to look at all the available offers, you need to act fast if you want to pocket the savings. There’s no telling when the prices of these massive TVs will go back to normal, so if you don’t want that to happen before you make your purchase, you have to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations