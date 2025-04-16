QLED markdown: Score the 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 while it has a $600 discount

Sony makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, and most of the latest and greatest models (first announced at CES) haven’t even hit shelves yet! This means you’ll be able to score midrange and premium 2024 models for super-good prices, especially when there’s a sale.

As luck would have it, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series 4K QLED is marked down to $1,400 from its original price of $1,900.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia 7 Series

We tested the Bravia 7 back in November 2024, and editor at large Caleb Denison gave the QLED a 4 out of 5 star rating. “The Bravia 7 has insanely great picture quality” is the major takeaway from his video review and writeup, and Sony’s thoughtful engineering can be thanked. The Bravia 7 delivers bright and bold picture quality with rich, lifelike colors and fantastic contrast levels that rival some of the best OLED TVs out there.

The Bravia 7 has a terrific local dimming system that allows the TV to achieve pure, inky blacks during dark scenes while still emphasizing highlights and other picture details. The TV gets bright enough to watch SDR content during the day without sun or other ambient light sources muddying the picture. The TV doesn’t have the best reflection handling though, so it’s best to keep lamps at least a few feet away from the screen.

Apps, casting, and voice assistant features run on Google TV OS, a fast and intuitive smart hub that’s packed with apps, free live TV stations, and even smart home controls (for compatible devices). The TV also supports HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR and ALLM support, making it an excellent choice for gaming!

Save $500 on the Sony 65-inch Bravia 7 Series 4K QLED when you purchase today. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Sony TV deals, best QLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top Sony sets.