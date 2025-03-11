 Skip to main content
This 98-inch TCL TV has a massive $1,500 discount today — go big or go home!

Amazing Deal 2024 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL

The biggest TVs on the market are made by companies we all know and love. We’re talking titans of AV like Samsung, LG, and Sony, and the focus of today’s deal is TCL. We look for the latest and greatest TV deals around the clock, and we’ve yet to come across a 98-inch TV sale that’s going to beat this one:

For a limited time, when you order the TCL 98-inch Q6 Series (2024) at Amazon, Best Buy, and PC Richard, you’ll only pay $1,500. The full MSRP on this TV is $3,000.

Why you should buy the TCL 98-inch Q6 Series

When you’re investing in a TV that’s close to 100 inches in screen size, you should extra-carefully consider the kind of picture the set’s going to give you. Fortunately, the 98-inch TCL Q6 Series is the kind of 4K QLED that enhances every source it’s fed, resulting in brightness, colors, contrast, and motion clarity that is simply out of this world. While some of this excellent picture comes to us courtesy of TCL’s AIPQ Pro Processor with Deep Learning AI, there are also quantum dots and class-leading HDR performance to thank for this TV’s big wins.

Not only does the TCL Q6 support up to a 144Hz refresh rate, but TCL’s Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion also kicks in to optimize motion clarity. The Q6 even features HDMI 2.1 connectivity on two ports, along with VRR and ALLM support. This makes it an excellent TV for gaming!

Other noteworthy features include an Onkyo 2.1 60W speaker system and Google TV for all things apps and casting. Connect to Wi-Fi to enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and hundreds of live free TV stations. It’s hard to say how long this discount is going to stick around, so our advice is to buy as soon as you can!

Take $1,500 off the TCL 98-inch Q6 Series (2024) when you purchase today. We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals and best TCL TV deals for even more discounts and promos on top TCL models!

