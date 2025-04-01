 Skip to main content
This LG 70-inch TV just dropped under $500 with this deal

By
The LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV (2022 Model) displayed on its home screen.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Even though Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ended yesterday, that doesn’t mean you won’t find great discounts on top TVs at other retailers. In fact, we came across this fantastic offer on a big LG TV not too long ago:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 70-inch UQ7070 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $500. Usually, this TV sells for $650.

Why you should buy the LG UQ7070 Series

While it may not be one of the more exciting TV deals we’ve dug up this week, it’s an excellent buy for anyone looking to score the biggest screen size they can get without spending an arm and a leg. It’s also a solid TV for watching movies and shows and even for playing video games. LG’s a5 Gen 5 AI Processor does a nice job at enhancing and upscaling all sources, so even older content looks bright, colorful, and polished. 

The UQ7070 only has a native 60Hz refresh rate, but LG’s built-in Game Optimizer makes it easy to adjust crucial gameplay settings in a pinch, making the UQ7070 a reliable console and PC gaming display. This LG TV also features LG’s webOS 22 for access to streaming apps and casting capabilities. 

This isn’t the most advanced TV on the market, but if you’re looking to score a great deal on a 65-inch set or larger, it’s hard to go wrong with any LG TV. 

Save $150 when you purchase the LG 70-inch UQ7070 Series 4K LED, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals and best Walmart deals for even more discounts on popular LG sets! 

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
The 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is marked down to $310 today
Amazon 50-inch Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV product image white bg

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is off and running, which means you’ll be able to save up to 40% on select items. While a majority of these markdowns are on outdoor-friendly devices, Amazon is also offering discounts on some of its TVs, including the Fire TV 4-Series.

Right now, when you purchase the Amazon 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series 4K LED, you’ll only pay $310. The full price of this TV is $520.

Read more
One of Samsung’s best OLED TVs has a $300 discount today
Samsung S90D 4K OLED TV.

Did you know that one of Samsung’s best OLED TVs is on sale this week? For a limited time, the much-praised S90D Series is being treated to a slew of markdowns, including the 65-inch size. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a few other retailers, and you’ll only pay $1,400, which is a $300 discount off the TV’s MSRP.

We also recommend taking a look at our coverage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, running today through March 31. You’ll save up to 40% on select items, including popular outdoor tech products like Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds!

Read more
This 65-inch Hisense QLED TV just dropped from $800 to $500
The Hisense U6N ULED TV.

There’s never a bad time of year to buy a TV, but there are definitely the best times of year to score an incredible discount on a set that may have surpassed your 2024 TV budget. As 2025 models start rolling in, last year’s TVs receive heavy discounts, which leads us to this awesome offer: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the Hisense 65-inch U6N Series 4K TV at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and several other retailers, you’ll only pay $500. The full MSRP on this model is $800. 

Read more