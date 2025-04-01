This LG 70-inch TV just dropped under $500 with this deal

Even though Amazon’s Big Spring Sale ended yesterday, that doesn’t mean you won’t find great discounts on top TVs at other retailers. In fact, we came across this fantastic offer on a big LG TV not too long ago:

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 70-inch UQ7070 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $500. Usually, this TV sells for $650.

Why you should buy the LG UQ7070 Series

While it may not be one of the more exciting TV deals we’ve dug up this week, it’s an excellent buy for anyone looking to score the biggest screen size they can get without spending an arm and a leg. It’s also a solid TV for watching movies and shows and even for playing video games. LG’s a5 Gen 5 AI Processor does a nice job at enhancing and upscaling all sources, so even older content looks bright, colorful, and polished.

The UQ7070 only has a native 60Hz refresh rate, but LG’s built-in Game Optimizer makes it easy to adjust crucial gameplay settings in a pinch, making the UQ7070 a reliable console and PC gaming display. This LG TV also features LG’s webOS 22 for access to streaming apps and casting capabilities.

This isn’t the most advanced TV on the market, but if you’re looking to score a great deal on a 65-inch set or larger, it’s hard to go wrong with any LG TV.

Save $150 when you purchase the LG 70-inch UQ7070 Series 4K LED, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals and best Walmart deals for even more discounts on popular LG sets!