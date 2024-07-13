Best OLED TV Prime Day deals: This 48-inch LG is $700 off

With Prime Day deals kicking off, there are some fantastic Prime Day TV deals around to help you save big on your next purchase. Whether you’re looking for a small model for your den or gaming room or a huge TV for your living room, we can recommend checking out the current stream of OLED TV deals going on. These TVs offer the best picture quality around and are perfect if you’re a big movie or games fan. Below, we’ve picked out all the best OLED TV Prime Day deals as well as looked at what you should consider before buying one.

Best OLED TV Prime Day deal

LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K TV — $800, was $1,500

OLED TVs usually cost more than $1,000, so don’t miss this chance to buy the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for less than that. Despite the relatively affordable price, you’ll be getting all the advantages of buying an OLED TV, including the ability to create perfect black levels that other types of TVs can’t do. The TV is powered by LG’s a8 AI Processor 4K, which enables 4K Ultra HD resolution and uses AI to automatically create the best possible images, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in your living room. The 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is also a smart TV that runs on the webOS 24 platform, granting access not only to all of the popular streaming services but also to more than 300 free channels through LG Channels.

Originally $1,500, the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV is down to nearly half-price following a $700 discount from Best Buy for its OLED TV Prime Day deals. You’ll only have to pay $800 for this OLED TV, which is definitely a steal price for a screen of capabilities. We’re expecting that a lot of shoppers will take advantage of this offer, so you shouldn’t hold yourself back from making a purchase if you’re interested. Don’t miss this chance to get the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV for much cheaper than usual by completing the transaction for it right now.

More OLED TV Prime Day deals we love

While we adore the deal above, there are plenty of other OLED TV Prime Day deals around too. These are perfect if you need something smaller or larger, or just something that fits your budget more appropriately. Here are our highlights.

How to choose an OLED TV on Prime Day

OLED TVs offer a different experience from regular TVs. That’s because they use pixels which illuminate independently of each other. By doing so, that means you can enjoy incredibly rich detail on each scene with the deepest of blacks and the most vibrant colors all at once. If you’ve ever watched a dark scene on a regular TV, you’ll know how hard it is to see the detail so OLED panels removing this issue is fantastic news.

When buying an OLED TV, immediately think about your budget. OLED TVs cost more than a regular 4K TV but they’re becoming more affordable so in the Prime Day sales, you can think about snapping one up. With OLED TVs selling for many thousands if you wish, it’s important to know what the cutoff point for you is.

From there, take a quick look at our summary of the best TVs right now. Many are OLED models so if you don’t need to worry about budget, simply buy one of these and you’ll be delighted. Otherwise, take a look at the best TV brands. For OLED models, brands like LG and Sony are the best but there are also some OLED TVs from Samsung and these are exceptional too.

In fact, if you take a look at the best OLED TVs, they’re dominated by LG with a couple of models from Sony and one from Samsung. Many of the models listed here are available in different sizes so you can find what suits you as one key consideration is making sure it fits your living space appropriately. While you’re thinking of practical features — how many HDMI ports do you need? HDMI 2.1 is pretty much a given here other than with older OLED models so it’s perfect for the latest consoles. Aim for three or four if you can so you don’t have to swap out cables so often.

Along that line of thinking, consider what operating system you prefer. Sony uses Google’s OS which can be quite intuitive but many people find LG webOS the best one to use with the LG Magic Remote working like a Wiimote with motion tracking.

How we chose these OLED TV Prime Day deals

When it comes to OLED TVs, we’re the experts you want to seek out. As you can see above, we know our way around the topic having expertly reviewed and covered many of the best OLED TVs around. We also know our way around QLED TVs so we can compare the two technologies well. Because of all that expertise, we know what to look for in great OLED TVs which helps us know what deals to pay attention to.

Besides our TV knowledge, we also know about good prices. On a daily basis, we seek out all the best deals including OLED TV deals. During major sales events like Prime Day, we monitor changes in pricing even more frequently so you’re guaranteed to find the best prices here.

We only feature OLED TVs that we’d like to own ourselves so that we know we’re recommending the best options here. After all, a good deal is only a good deal if you’re talking about something worth owning. We’re bearing that in mind with every OLED TV deal we list, with the highlighted deal being the absolute best option around. That way, you reap the most rewards from your purchase.