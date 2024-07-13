 Skip to main content
Prime Day QLED TV deals: Save over $1,000 on Samsung and more

By
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV in a living room.
Samsung

There’s always a lot of attention on TVs whenever there are shopping events, and for this year’s Prime Day deals, we recommend going for a QLED TV. Our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison highlights several reasons why you should buy from QLED TV deals, including better brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs based on price-per-inch of screen size. They’re still not cheap though, which is why you wouldn’t want to miss the QLED discounts from Prime Day TV deals.

The best QLED TV Prime Day deal

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,800, was $5,000

Samsung QN95C
Douglas Murray/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’ve got the budget for it, we highly recommend going for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV. It’s our top pick in our roundup of the best 8K TVs, partly because of the next-level picture upscaling that’s provided by its Neural Quantum Processor 8K that makes up for the fact that there’s not much 8K content available right now. You’re going to want to invest in this 8K TV because it also features Samsung’s Neo QLED technology, which further elevates the amazing picture quality that you would expect from a QLED TV. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound and Object Tracking Sound Pro for immersive audio, and it’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen operating system for access to all of the popular streaming services.

From its original price of $5,000, the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV is down to $3,800 from Samsung for its Prime Day QLED TV deals. It’s still not cheap, but that’s a fantastic price for a screen that will future-proof any home theater setup. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer for the 65-inch Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV expires.

More QLED TV Prime Day deals we love

TCL 2024 QM8 4K mini-LED TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are many more Prime Day QLED TV deals that are worth buying, and we’ve rounded them up below. However, you should know that there are also a lot of other shoppers who want to take advantage of these bargains. Whether you’re going for a budget-friendly option or you’re planning to make a significant investment for a home theater upgrade, you should hurry with your decision on which QLED TV to purchase because these bargains may disappear at any moment.

  • TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K TV —
  • Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV —
  • SAMSUNG 55-Inch Q70C Series QLED 4K TV —
  • SAMSUNG 65-Inch Q60D Series QLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV —

How to choose a QLED TV on Prime Day

First of all, you need to know how QLED TVs work. Using a layer of quantum dots, they’re capable of displaying more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness, which make them perfect for watching movies and playing video games. Only the best TV brands have perfected this technology, and our roundup of the best QLED TVs is an excellent starting point if you want a list of models that you should be on the lookout for during Prime Day.

Samsung popularized the quantum dot technology of QLED TVs, but you won’t regret going for models that are made by brands such as TCL, Hisense, Sony, and LG. Afterwards, probably the most important factor to consider when choosing a QLED TV is what size you’ll get —  you won’t be able to see details clearly on a screen that’s too small, while you may strain your eyes or may not have enough space for a display that’s too big. Fortunately, we have a guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy so that you can get the appropriate number of inches for your living room or bedroom.

QLED TVs are smart TVs, but with different operating systems among them such as Samsung’s Tizen and Google TV. They each have unique interfaces and features, but they’re generally going to do the same thing — allow you to watch your favorite streaming shows, and enable voice commands with a digital assistant.

The decision on the QLED TV to buy for Prime Day, however, will ultimately depend on how much you’ve set aside for it. The good news is that your money will go further during the shopping holiday, allowing you to afford models that were previously too expensive for you. You’re going to want to maximize your budget by going for the largest and most feature-packed QLED TV that you can buy, so you should determine your budget and stick to it.

How we chose these QLED TV Prime Day deals

We want to make sure that you get a QLED TV worth buying when you choose from our recommendations above, so we only picked offers that involve tried-and-tested brands. While some lesser known manufacturers may be selling QLED TVs at lower prices, there’s no guarantee that they’ll live up to your expectations, and there’s even a chance that there will be durability issues. Meanwhile, QLED TVs from the likes of Samsung and Sony will give you peace of mind, in the sense that you know what you’ll be getting and you’re sure that they’ll elevate your living room or bedroom for a long time.

For the lowest possible prices on QLED TVs, we didn’t only look at Amazon because for Prime Day, other retailers will try to keep up by rolling out offers of their own. The bargains that we recommended for QLED TVs are the cheapest that you can get for these particular models across several retailers, so you can enjoy the most savings when making your purchase. Don’t worry — we’ll keep checking and we’ll update this page if we come across even better deals.

