70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung and Vizio under $600

By

70-inch TVs are great if you need to fill out a medium or large-sized living room, although the big issue is that these TVs tend to be quite expensive. Luckily, these Prime Day deals are the perfect opportunity for you to pick up some excellent Prime Day TV deals. As such, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals for you to check out below, but if you’re willing to consider a couple of different sizes, you could always check out these 65-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals too.

Best 70-inch TV Prime Day Deal

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, was $500

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.
Best Buy

Most people probably don’t think that you can get a 70-inch TV for this cheap, but Best Buy is proving everyone wrong with its offer for the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Its list of features is pretty complete for a budget-friendly TV though, starting with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and DTS Studio Sound for realistic and immersive audio. The TV supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC connections for compatible soundbars, as well as Apple’s AirPlay to let you share videos and photos from your Apple devices to its 70-inch screen. It’s also a smart TV that’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services and voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa and the included Alexa Voice Remote.

The 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is already pretty affordable at its original price of $500, but it’s even cheaper at just $400 from the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals of Best Buy. The $100 discount will probably attract a lot of interest from shoppers, so there’s a chance that stocks run out sooner than you expect. If you think the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV will be the perfect addition to your home theater setup, push through with your transaction for it immediately if you want to pocket the savings for the shopping event.

More 70-inch TV Prime Day Deals We Love

An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.
LG

While the deal above is great, it may be a little bit different than what you are looking for. As such, we’ve done our best to collect a few more great options for you to check out below, with a range of prices and features that might fit your needs and budget a lot better.

  • Samsung – 70-inch DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K TV —
  • VIZIO 70-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED TV —
  • SAMSUNG 70-Inch Q60B Series Class QLED 4K TV —
  • SAMSUNG 70-Inch Q60C Series QLED 4K TV —

How to Choose a 70-inch on Prime Day

Picking up a 70-inch TV  can be a pretty big decision, especially since they are expensive and take up a lot of space, which means there has to be a lot of planning that goes into the process. Luckily, we do have a guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy, which includes some sizing help and information when it comes to your living room. In fact, the whole process can get quite scientific and rigorous, and if you want to make sure that the TV is placed perfectly, then you’ll want to double-check the numbers.

Another thing you may want to consider is the type of panel technology the TV uses, and since most larger and more expensive TVs have better tech, that usually means choosing between LED and OLED or QLED and OLED. It’s an important thing to consider because the best QLED TVs can start at $1,500 and go upwards, which is a substantial sum of money, especially when you factor in that larger screens tend to be even more expensive.

Finally, you should consider if there are any ecosystem benefits you can get from the TV you pick up. For example, if you’re in the Google ecosystem, you’ll want a TV that runs Google TV, or if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, then some integrations with Samsung TVs are pretty great. On the other hand, if you’re an Apple user, then you’ll probably want to get an Apple TV, in which case it doesn’t really matter what smart platform your new TV runs and the same goes for anybody who uses a streaming device.

How We Chose these 70-inch Prime Day Deals

When it comes to picking a deal to put on this list, there are a lot of factors that come into play, whether it’s the historical price of any TV or whether the current deal on it is worth the asking price. For example, just because a TV has a large deal on it doesn’t necessarily mean that the deal is good, especially if the price has been inflated from its historical price to make the discount seem bigger. This is why we use our own set of tools and experience to analyze each deal efficiently and understand whether a deal is worth putting on this list or not.

As such, whenever you grab anything from here, you should feel comfortable in the knowledge that you’re getting the best return on your investment. Not only that, but the deals on here aren’t just one-and-done deals, and we will often come back and update the deals with newer and better ones. That’s why it’s worth checking back regularly if you haven’t quite settled on a deal that you like yet, although if you do find a deal that speaks to you, we always encourage folks to buy it and ignore those fealing of missing out, since we never know how long a good deal is going to last.

