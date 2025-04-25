The Nothing Ear wireless earbuds with ChatGPT integration are 28% off

If you’re searching for true wireless earbuds deals, you may want to consider the Nothing Ear. They’re available with a 28% discount from Amazon, which slashes their price from $159 to a more affordable $114. This is a limited-time offer though, so you’re risking missing out on the $45 in savings the longer you delay your purchase. If you’re interested in these wireless earbuds, you should proceed with your transaction for them as soon as possible to get them for a much lower price than usual.

Why you should buy the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds

The latest version of the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, which were released just about a year ago, offer active noise cancellation with new algorithms that check for sound leakage so you can focus on your music, high-resolution audio and a new set of 11mm drivers for impressive quality, and the ability to connect to two devices at the same time. The wireless earbuds can last up to 40.5 hours with ANC turned off if you include the charges from their charging case,

The major selling point of the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, however, is their ChatGPT integration. When paired with a Nothing Phone with the Nothing X app installed, a pinch and long press on the left earbud will pull up ChatGPT’s voice mode. You’ll be able to ask questions and seek information from the massively popular AI chatbot directly through the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, without having to open your smartphone. The Nothing X app is also where you can access an advanced equalizer, personal sound profiles, and customized controls for the Nothing Ear, among other options.

For those who are having trouble deciding what wireless earbuds to buy, check out the Nothing Ear. They’re on sale from Amazon for only $114, for savings of $45 on their sticker price of $159. They’ll stay at 28% off for a limited time though, so they can be back to their regular price as soon as tomorrow. If you’re already looking forward to using the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, complete your purchase for them now so that you can get them with this discount.