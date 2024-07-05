 Skip to main content
F1: Apple reveals official title and poster for Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie

By
Brad Pitt sits in the front seat of a car with a racing helmet.
Apple

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 movie now has a title and a poster. On Friday, Apple confirmed the official title of Pitt’s racing movie, F1.

Per Apple, Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, “a former driver who returns to Formula 1.” Damson Idris will star as Joshua Pearce, Hayes’ teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The rest of F1’s ensemble includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

Joseph Kosinski directs and produces F1 from a script by Ehren Kruger. This marks Kosinski’s first directorial effort since Spiderhead and Top: Gun Maverick, with the latter grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide while receiving six Oscar nominations. Like Top: Gun MaverickF1 will rely on practical effects, with filming done at real F1 events, including this weekend’s British Grand Prix. The film marks a collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including 10 F1 teams and their drivers.

Jerry Bruckheimer produces F1 alongside Pitt, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Production companies include Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Dawn Apollo Films.

F1 is a huge gamble by Apple Orginal Films, which acquired the film for $130 million to $140 million, before above-the-line compensation. Filming began in July 2023, but quickly shut down due to the Hollywood strikes. According to Matt Belloni of Puck, F1’s budget has exceeded $300 million because of the strikes and the practical effects. If true, F1 would become one of the most expensive films of all time.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release F1 in theaters and IMAX on June 27, 2025. It will stream on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
