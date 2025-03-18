March Madness 2025: How to watch the First Four, matchups, times, live stream

Table of Contents Table of Contents 2025 NCAA Tournament: First Four 2025 NCAA Tournament: Important Dates

It’s time to play some hoops. After Selection Sunday, the 2025 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is set to begin. 68 teams will have a chance to win the championships. Auburn is the tournament’s No. 1 seed, followed by Duke, Houston, and Florida. Before the First Round tips on Thursday, eight teams must head to Dayton for the First Four.

The First Four features four games — two on Tuesday and two on Wednesday. Two of these games will feature No. 16 seeds. The other two games will determine the No. 11 seeds in two regions. It’s win or go home for the teams in the First Four. Win and advance to the First Round. Lose and your season is over. Think of the First Four as a March Madness appetizer to the main course that begins later this week.

Find out how to watch the First Four below.

Recommended Videos

2025 NCAA Tournament: First Four

No. 16 Saint Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 18

March 18 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

, , March Madness Live Winner plays: No. 1 Auburn on March 20

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego State start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 18

March 18 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

, , March Madness Live Winner plays: No. 6 Ole Miss on March 21

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 American start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 19

March 19 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

, , March Madness Live Winner plays: No. 1 Duke on March 21

No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas start time, channel, and live stream

Date: March 19

March 19 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Channel: truTV

truTV Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein

Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein Stream: , , March Madness Live

, , March Madness Live Winner plays: No. 6 Illinois on March 21

2025 NCAA Tournament: Important Dates

After the First Four, the First Round officially tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 20. 32 games will be played in the First Round, with 16 each on Thursday and Friday. The winners will then advance to the Second Round, which will be played on Saturday and Sunday of this upcoming weekend.

NCAA Tournament Dates