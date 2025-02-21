 Skip to main content
How to watch, results and highlights: Duke vs. Illinois

By
People walking outside of Madison Square Garden.
Ajay Suresh / Flickr

It’s rare to get a high-profile non-conference game this late in the college basketball season, so when it happens, enjoy it. Cooper Flagg and the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (23-3) take on Kasparas Jakucionis and the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10). The two squads last played each other in 2020, with Illinois pulling out an 83-68 victory.

Since losing to Clemson on February 8, Duke has won three consecutive games, including Monday’s 80-62 victory over Virginia. Duke is in prime position to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Speaking of the tournament, Illinois is fading rather quickly. The Illini are projected as a No. 7 seed in the tournament thanks to their seven Quad 1 wins. However, Illinois can’t afford to lose much more, or they will be on the tournament bubble.

If Illinois can pull off the upset, it will be a massive win on their resume. If Duke wins, the No. 1 seed is that much closer. Find out how to watch Duke versus Illinois, including the start time, TV channel, and highlights. Check out our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Duke vs. Illinois

Fighting Illini and Blue Devils meet in MSG 💥🤩@IlliniMBB vs @DukeMBB, February 22 at 8pm ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/ledM9CxcCu

&mdash; FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 20, 2025

Duke and Illinois will battle in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Instead of playing at one of the school’s home gyms, the game will be under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York City. Catch the game on Fox or stream through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Make sure to use a TV provider when you log in.

Duke vs. Illinois

Watch Duke vs. Illinois on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

College basketball will be streaming all season on . The action will only intensify as the game heads into March Madness. Now is the time to sign up for Sling and prepare for the tournament.

Sling Orange starts at $46 per month, while Sling Blue begins at $51 per month. Both plans are half off for the first month. If you’d like to combine the Orange and the Blue, it costs $66 per month. Fox comes with the Blue Plan, so consider that.

How to watch Duke vs. Illinois from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Are you looking for more privacy while streaming? If so, one of the best VPNs on the market for improving security is NordVPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, can help put your mind at ease by encrypting your internet traffic and sending it through a secure tunnel.

Trust us, this is a good thing. If you’re not satisfied with Nord, then request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Michigan St. vs. UCLA: How to watch, highlights and results
Aerial view of Pauley Pavilion at UCLA.

The UCLA Bruins (23-1) are undefeated no more. The Bruins lost their first game of the year on Thursday night to their crosstown rival No. 6 USC (22-2). UCLA simply could not stop that phenom, JuJu Watkins. The stellar sophomore scored 38 points with 11 rebounds, five assists, and eight blocks. With that sensational performance, Watkins might have vaulted herself past UCLA's Lauren Betts for College Player of the Year.
UCLA cannot dwell on the loss, as they have a quick turnaround against the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-5). Michigan St. started the season strong with a 17-3 record. However, Sparty is only 2-2 in their last four games, with losses to Oregon and Michigan. Michigan St.'s Grace Vanslooten is coming off a terrific 22-point performance in the Spartans' 91-71 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.
While Michigan St. and UCLA will only play once in the regular season, they could face each other again at the Big Ten championship next month. Here's how to watch the game between Michigan St. and UCLA, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Highlights and results: UCLA 75 - Michigan St. 69
No. 22 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 1 UCLA Bruins Highlights | FOX College Hoops
How to watch Michigan St. vs. UCLA
https://twitter.com/MSU_WBasketball/status/1890497106755948548

UConn vs. South Carolina: How to watch, highlights and results
Paige Bueckers shoots the ball.

In women's college basketball, UConn and South Carolina are two of the blue bloods in the sport. These two titans will square off on Sunday afternoon in what should be an epic showdown. On one side, you have Geno Auriemma and the No. 7 UConn Huskies (23-3). No coach has more national championships in women's college basketball than Auriemma's 11. However, Auriemma's team has not won the title since the 2015-2016 season. If UConn wins it all this year, it will be on the back of Paige Bueckers, the future No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. 

While UConn has been in a championship drought, South Carolina is one of the powerhouses of the last five years. Dawn Staley and No. 4 South Carolina (23-2) have won the national title in two of the last three seasons, including last year's championship over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since the 2021 season began, the Gamecocks are a staggering 131-5.
UConn is 9-5 all-time against South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks have won the last four. Can UConn end the drought, or will South Carolina continue their dominance? Read on for information on how to watch the game between UConn and South Carolina, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Tottenham vs. Manchester United: How to watch, results and highlights
Aerial view of the fans at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

On Sunday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United square off in Premier League action. To say these teams are disappointed in their respective seasons is an understatement. Tottenham is 15th in the Premier League standings with 27 points entering Sunday's contest. With 13 defeats, the Spurs have clinched their seventh consecutive season of 10+ losses. With 14 games left, Tottenham could have their worst season since 2003-04, when they lost 19 times.
Manchester United has not been much better than Tottenham. United is 14th in the Premier League standings with 29 points. On the positive side, the Red Devils notched a 2-1 victory over Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round. These two teams last met in December, with Tottenham winning 4-3 in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal.

Even with little to play for, Tottenham and Manchester United are looking for some momentum the rest of the way. A win on Sunday could help alleviate their issues. Find out how to watch the game between Tottenham and Manchester United, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Tottenham 1 - Manchester United 0
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/16/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester United
https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1890823390103310352

