How to watch, results and highlights: Duke vs. Illinois

It’s rare to get a high-profile non-conference game this late in the college basketball season, so when it happens, enjoy it. Cooper Flagg and the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils (23-3) take on Kasparas Jakucionis and the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-10). The two squads last played each other in 2020, with Illinois pulling out an 83-68 victory.

Since losing to Clemson on February 8, Duke has won three consecutive games, including Monday’s 80-62 victory over Virginia. Duke is in prime position to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Speaking of the tournament, Illinois is fading rather quickly. The Illini are projected as a No. 7 seed in the tournament thanks to their seven Quad 1 wins. However, Illinois can’t afford to lose much more, or they will be on the tournament bubble.

If Illinois can pull off the upset, it will be a massive win on their resume. If Duke wins, the No. 1 seed is that much closer. Find out how to watch Duke versus Illinois, including the start time, TV channel, and highlights. Check out our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Duke vs. Illinois

Fighting Illini and Blue Devils meet in MSG 💥🤩@IlliniMBB vs @DukeMBB, February 22 at 8pm ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/ledM9CxcCu — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 20, 2025

Duke and Illinois will battle in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. Instead of playing at one of the school’s home gyms, the game will be under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York City. Catch the game on Fox or stream through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Make sure to use a TV provider when you log in.

Watch Duke vs. Illinois on Sling TV

How to watch Duke vs. Illinois from abroad with a VPN

