How to watch 2025 Selection Sunday: Date, time, live stream

Let the games begin. After a hectic conference tournament week, it’s time to find out who will play in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. In other words, it’s time for March Madness. Before the first basket is scored, the bracket must be finalized at the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship selection show. Welcome to Selection Sunday.

68 teams will participate in the greatest basketball tournament in the world. 31 teams have automatically qualified by winning their conference tournament. The Selection committee will determine the other 37 teams or at-large selections. Strength of schedule, quality wins, and bad losses are some of the criteria the committee uses to determine the at-large bids. Once the bracket is set, sit back, relax, and watch some hoops.

Find out how to watch 2025 Selection Sunday.

Watch 2025 Selection Sunday: Date and time

CBS Sports and TNT Sports Present 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show on CBS, Sunday, March 16, at 6:00 PM, EThttps://t.co/x25jV1s60q pic.twitter.com/uFvbla2brN — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 12, 2025

Selection Sunday will air at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The broadcast will air live on CBS. Download the CBS app or stream CBS.com on your mobile device or desktop. You will need to sign in with a TV provider for full access.

Can you stream 2025 Selection Sunday?

Yes, you can! Selection Sunday will be available to stream on Paramount+. There is a catch. Only Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream Selection Sunday when it airs on Sunday night. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $13 per month or $120 per year.

Paramount+ has no ads unless it’s live television. Subscribers can also enjoy the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, Showtime programming, and Paramount+ originals.

2025 NCAA Tournament Dates

The 2025 NCAA Tournament begins with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Four games — two on Tuesday and two on Wednesday — will be played, with the winners advancing to the round of 64. Then, the first round will be played on March 20 and 21, with the second round happening on March 22 and 23. This tournament is single elimination. Win and advance, or lose and go home. The final four teams will play in San Antonio the first weekend in April. View the tournament dates below.

