Spider-Man: Brand New Day: everything we know about the MCU film so far

Tom Holland as Spider-man in the No Way Home teaser trailer
2026 is aiming to be a huge year for cinema, thanks in part to the release of Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Being actor Tom Holland’s fourth solo film as everyone’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, this superhero film will surely be a huge cinematic event, especially after the massive acclaim received by his previous blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Now that the film’s title has finally been revealed, there has been much speculation as to what audiences will see in this new chapter of Spider-Man’s story on supposed leaks and comic book lore. There is a decent amount of facts and rumors surrounding this big-budget film, so here’s a guide to what has and hasn’t been confirmed about Spider-Man: Brand New Day so far.

When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day come out?

Tom Holland in a cafe in "Spider-Man-No Way Home."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026. This places the film’s release date roughly three months after Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters. This should build even more hype for Spidey’s next adventure, depending on what becomes of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after they face Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom for the first time.

What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day about?

Spider-Man in his second homemade suit from "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Naturally, the story of Marvel’s next Spider-Man film remains a secret. However, the film’s title implies the story is inspired by the comic book storyline of the same name. The “Brand New Day” arc follows Peter after he wipes the world’s memory of his secret identity, which resulted in him ending his relationship with MJ (which is what occurred in No Way Home).

Whether or not the film’s story will take place before, after, or during Avengers: Doomsday is unknown.

Who will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Peter and MJ holding each other in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
  • Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man
  • Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson (“MJ”)
  • Sadie Sink

While the list of confirmed characters and cast members is short at this time, Holland said via a video at CinemaCon 2025 that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a “fresh start” for the franchise. This implies that, aside from MJ, the film will feature an entirely new cast of characters who inhabit Peter Parker’s world. It’s unknown how big of a role Zendaya’s character will play in the film, but for the sequel to undo Doctor Strange’s mind-wipe and have her get back together with Peter would seem like a rushed return to the status quo.

Since it is possible that Peter will find new love in his life, fans have spent a lot of time speculating as to who Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will play in Brand New Day. According to industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Sink’s character is reportedly described as “a sharp and free-spirited woman with a mysterious past. Strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated.”

Since Sink’s casting was announced, there have been predictions for her character that have ranged from the X-Men’s Jean Grey to cat burglar Felicia Hardy/Black Cat to even a new version of Mary Jane Watson. It has also been theorized that Sink will play Lily Hollister/Menace one of the primary villains in the “Brand New Day” storyline. 

Similarly, there have been rumors of a female villain appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with a casting call reportedly being made that reads: “30s-50s, any ethnicity. A powerful and imposing figure. Seeking an actress with [a] strong and commanding screen presence and depth. Negotiation with someone (doesn’t say who).”

Other casting calls have been allegedly looking for people to play “A resourceful young man in his early 20s” and another man in their 30s to 50s to play “A no-nonsense authority figure who sees the world in black and white. Loyal, determined, and willing to cross lines to maintain order.”

Who is the villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Since details about the film’s cast are still unfolding, it is still unclear who Spider-Man will face in his fourth solo movie. Despite this, the comic that shares the name of the film features Martin Li/Mister Negative as one of its villains.

In the comics, Mister Negative is both the owner of the F.E.A.S.T. organization of homeless shelters (which Aunt May worked for in Spider-Man: Far From Home) and the super-powered crime boss of the Inner Demons, who corrupts and brainwashes people to do his bidding. Mister Negative became incredibly popular thanks to his appearance in the hit Playstation 4 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018. Finally, this compelling and powerful villain may receive the big screen treatment that he deserves.


Though it seemed like Spider-Man was on a collision course with Tom Hardy’s Venom after No Way Home, the latter actor confirmed in an interview with AP Enterainment that his version of Eddie Brock won’t face off against Spider-Man. However, nothing is set in stone, especially when it comes to Marvel movies.

There is also a matter of the Venom symbiote he left behind in the mid-credits scene of No Way Home. Whether or not this will lead to Peter donning his iconic alien costume in Brand New Day and facing another version of Venom remains to be seen.

When does Spider-Man: Brand New Day begin filming?

Zendaya and Tom Holland in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Holland announced that production for his fourth Spider-Man film will commence in the summer of 2025. It is unknown what date principal photography will begin, nor is it known how and if Holland’s work on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in the same year will affect the production.

