 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Hardy says the Spider-Man and Venom crossover almost happened

By
Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Venom.
Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Last year, Tom Hardy’s time as Venom apparently came to an end in the third movie, Venom: The Last Dance, without a promised showdown between the actor and Tom Holland, the MCU’s Spider-Man. For years, Sony teased a potential meeting and setup the battle of the Toms, but it never came to pass. Now, Hardy has shared a partial explanation why.

Via Variety, Hardy appeared on The Discourse Podcast and declined to specifically say why his character never met Holland’s Spidey. However, he did appear to agree with the host’s suggestion that “studio politics” ultimately killed it.

Recommended Videos

“We got close,” said Hardy. “We got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun… Fundamentally, for me, [a Spider-Man/Venom crossover] would be for the kids. Because, you know, as much as adults love superhero films, as you can tell by the box office when they’re successful, I think I’m constantly reminded by children how important these characters are. And they don’t know why their favorite characters aren’t in films together.”

Related

The reason why Spider-Man and Venom aren’t easily able to share the screen is because Sony and Marvel reached a deal in 2015 that allowed the MCU to have its own Spider-Man. Sony also agreed to let Marvel produce Spider-Man’s solo movies. Yet Sony also retained the rights for all of Spider-Man’s ancillary characters, including Venom, and the studio still had a desire to make its own MCU with them. That resulted in a string of epic flops that included Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter.

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home featured a cameo appearance by Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom and appeared to set the stage for the long-awaited crossover. Unfortunately, that loose end was seemingly tied off in The Last Dance, and Hardy left the franchise after that film.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Andrew Garfield says he had to work very hard to get people to ask less about Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield poses as Spider-Man with his hands crossed.

Over the past decade, Andrew Garfield has worked hard to prove that he's more than just his Spider-Man character. Even so, Garfield admitted during a press conference at the Marrakesh Film Festival that he's still “had to work very hard to have less people ask questions about Spider-Man."

“I’m still working on it, obviously. It’s an imperfect process,” he added. Garfield is currently sitting on a jury at the festival alongside Luca Guadagnino and Jacob Elordi. Garfield added that, in spite of his reticence to continue answering questions about that role, he was "grateful" for it because “it allowed [him] to maybe have an easier shot at working with people like Martin Scorsese straight after.”

Read more
Spider-Man: The Animated Series at 30 — Did this show help create the MCU as we know it?
Promo art for Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

During the '80s, the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends cartoon was endlessly rerun long after the show was canceled. To a generation of kids, that was their Spider-Man, until 1994 when Fox Kids debuted Spider-Man: The Animated Series. That cartoon premiered 30 years ago this month, largely thanks to the massive success of X-Men: The Animated Series. Fox already had that show and Batman: The Animated Series for superhero fans, but the network was convinced to give Spidey a shot as well. That led to one of the best adaptations of Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko's signature creation.

Spider-Man The Animated Series Full Intro Theme

Read more
‘Give our film a chance:’ Kraven the Hunter director addresses Sony’s Spider-Man Universe failures
Aarron Taylor-Johnson in the official poster for "Kraven the Hunter."

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has not gone according to plan. Several SSU entries, including Morbius and Madame Web, have been either critically reviled or box office failures. The three Venom films have all been profitable but garnered a negative reception. J.C. Chandor is hoping his film, Kraven the Hunter, will turn the SSU in a positive direction.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Chandor acknowledged the criticisms of Sony's previous Spider-Man films. Chandor is hoping that fans will watch Kraven with an open mind and not let the SSU's negative reception cloud their judgment.

Read more