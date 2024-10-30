Marvel Studios unveiled its upcoming 2025 TV slate on Disney+ in a new look-ahead teaser that aired during the Agatha All Along finale. The footage included the first looks at Marvel’s three live-action series in 2025: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man.

First up is Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4, 2025. The series features the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox and D’Onofrio played the same roles in Netflix’s Daredevil from 2015-2018. Also returning for Born Again are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Ironheart arrives on Disney+ in June. The series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, an MIT student who develops an armored suit similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Thorne debuted her character in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ironheart’s ensemble includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Manny Montana.

The final live-action series of 2025 is Wonder Man, which streams next December. Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor who gains superpowers and becomes Wonder Man. Ben Kingsley reprises his role as Trevor Slattery. Demetrius Grosse, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Bryon Bowers, and Ed Harris round out the cast.

Marvel’s upcoming animation TV shows include What If…? season 3 on December 22, 2024; Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29, 2025; Eyes of Wakanda on August 6, 2025; and Marvel Zombies in October 2025.

Finally, Deadpool & Wolverine begins streaming on Disney+ on November 12, 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and Marvel’s biggest movie financially since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

