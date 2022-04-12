Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will produce Ironheart

 Skip to main content
In 2018, director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther became one of Marvel’s most successful films and earned the studio its first-ever Best Picture nomination. Coogler is currently finishing the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ahead of its release later this year. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler is expanding his relationship with Marvel Studios by executive producing the upcoming Disney+ original series Ironheart.

reated by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato in 2016, Ironheart is the alter ego of Riri Williams, a 15-year-old tech genius enrolled at MIT. Riri managed to reverse engineer Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor and create her own suit. Stark was so impressed by Riri that he endorsed her desire to become a superhero. In the series, Dominique Thorne will play Riri, a role that she will originate in Wakanda Forever.

Additionally, THR revealed that two directors have signed on to helm Ironheart. Dear White People veteran Sam Bailey will direct the first three episodes of Ironheart. Angela Barnes, the creator of Brown Girls and You’re So Talented, will direct the remaining three episodes of the first season.

Riri Williams is Ironheart.
Marvel

Ironheart will also feature Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and Harper Anthony in supporting roles. However, their character details have not yet been announced by Marvel.

THR notes that Coogler’s participation in Ironheart falls under the overall deal that he signed with Disney in 2021. That contract also calls for Coogler to produce a Wakanda-themed Marvel original series in addition to Ironheart. Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian, will executive produce Ironheart through Coogler’s company, Proximity Media.

Ironheart will likely begin filming later this year. A premiere date has not been announced yet.

