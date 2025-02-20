 Skip to main content
Marvel pauses development on three TV shows, including Nova and Strange Academy

By
Nova stands with lightning in his hands.
Marvel

Marvel is pumping the brakes on three television projects.

Per Deadline, the development of Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. has been paused by Marvel Television. These projects were never greenlit, and the studio has “simply shifted its priorities at the moment.”

The three shows are not dead and could be developed at a later date.

Marvel continues to shift its strategy in a post-strike Hollywood. Many projects will be developed, with showrunners assigned to each show. However, not every developed project will be made.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed his quality-over-quantity approach for Marvel during a May 2024 earnings call.

“We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three,” Iger told investors via Variety.

Out of the three paused shows, Nova was the furthest along. In March 2022, Marvel Studios hired Sabir Pirzada to write the Nova series. Nova, real name Richard Rider, is a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps. Marvel replaced Pirzada with Ed Bernero in December 2024. The series would have been a Disney+ release.

The two other shows, Strange Academy and Terror, Inc., were rumored to be in development. Strange Academy focused on a school founded by Doctor Strange that taught gifted children how to control their supernatural abilities. TerrorInc. depicted the antihero Terror, who can use the body parts of others for his own gain.

Marvel’s 2025 live-action TV slate begins with Daredevil: Born Again on March 4. Ironheart begins in June, while Wonder Man streams in December.

