Avengers: Doomsday cast announced, production underway

By
ANNOUNCEMENT

Avengers, assemble. Marvel is announcing the cast of Avengers: Doomsday by showing on-set chairs with the actors’ names.

The Avengers: Doomsday cast includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.

The rest of the ensemble: Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast, Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, and more.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Note: This article will continue to update as more names are announced.

The casting announcement also came with the note that Doomsday is now in production.

Joe and Anthony Russo are directing Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo Brothers previously directed four MCU films: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

The logo for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Studios

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. shocked the entire film community when he arrived as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Downey’s Doom will be the villain of Doomsday. Downey famously portrayed Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade in the MCU. Downey’s Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame after sacrificing himself to destroy Thanos and save the world.

Marvel kicked off their 2025 theatrical slate with Captain America: Brave New World in February. Two more Marvel movies will premiere in 2025: Thunderbolts* on May 2 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. Doomsday is the first of two Phase Six Avengers movies directed by the Russo Brothers. Avengers: Secret Wars will open one year later on May 7, 2027.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
