The Odyssey: everything we know about Christopher Nolan’s next film so far

By
Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.
Universal / Universal

Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) has garnered plenty of hype over his next movie, The Odyssey. Given Nolan’s filmography, it was a surprise that he chose to create an epic Greek fantasy next. However, since this is Christopher Nolan, director of hits such as The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk, his next film was guaranteed to become a hit blockbuster event, no matter what it was.

Since The Odyssey is still in production, details surrounding Nolan’s new epic have been kept under wraps. However, enough has been revealed to show that the movie will be his biggest project yet. To clear up any confusion surrounding the film, here are all the facts and rumors surrounding The Odyssey shared so far.

When will The Odyssey come out?

It was announced on X that The Odyssey is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 17, 2026. However, don’t expect another “Barbenheimer” double-feature phenomenon, as no other blockbuster films are currently set to debut alongside The Odyssey.

What is The Odyssey about?

The cover of Homer's "The Odyssey."
Penguin Random House / Penguin Random House

Based on the ancient Greek poem by Homer, The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his years-long journey back home after fighting in the Trojan War, only to get held up as he encounters challenges from gods and monsters alike. In his absence, his wife Penelope and their son Telemachus struggle to fend off a band of suitors trying to claim Penelope’s hand in marriage.

Who’s behind The Odyssey?

Christopher Nolan sits in front of an IMAX camera.
Hella Cinema / Wiki Commons

The film will be written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who will produce the film alongside his wife and longtime collaborator, Emma Thomas. With an estimated budget of $250 million reported by Puck, The Odyssey is set to be Nolan’s most expensive film production to date. It will also be Nolan’s second film distributed by Universal Pictures after their collaboration on 2023’s Oppenheimer.

The film’s photography will be helmed by Swedish cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who won an Academy Award for working on Oppenheimer. Hoytema also worked with Nolan on cinematography for Dunkirk, Interstellar, and Tenet. Universal revealed on X that Nolan will use “brand new IMAX technology” to film The Odyssey.

Who stars in The Odyssey?

Matt Damon stares with a helmet on.
Universal / Universal

Like Oppenheimer, The Odyssey is preparing to be another star-studded blockbuster epic. While actor Matt Damon is confirmed to be the face of this film as the hero, he will be joined by many of Hollywood’s biggest names, many of whom have worked with Nolan before. However, the supporting cast’s roles remain shrouded in mystery.

  • Matt Damon as Odysseus
  • Tom Holland
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Zendaya
  • Lupita Nyong’o
  • Robert Pattinson
  • Charlize Theron
  • Jon Bernthal
  • Benny Safdie
  • John Leguizamo
  • Elliot Page
  • Himesh Patel
  • Bill Irwin
  • Samantha Morton
  • Jesse Garcia
  • Will Yun Lee
  • Rafi Gavron
  • Shiloh Fernandez
  • Mia Goth
  • Corey Hawkins
  • Hick E. Tarabay
  • Jimmy Gonzales
  • Maurie Compte
  • Michael Vlamis
  • Iddo Goldberg
  • Josh Stewart
  • Cosmo Jarvis

Considering Nolan’s A-list status and the massive budget he has for The Odyssey, it’s no wonder he was able to get so many prominent actors on board.

It was rumored that Tom Holland was playing the lead role in the film. However, the revelation that Damon will portray Odysseus suggests that Holland will play another main character in the film (most likely Telemachus).

Where and when will The Odyssey be filmed?

Universal stated on X that The Odyssey will be a “mythic action epic shot around the world,” and the production has already backed this up. Filming for The Odyssey began around February 2025 in Aït Benhaddou, a fortified village in Morroco.

Variety also claims that The Odyssey will be filmed in Sicily, likely on the Aeolian Islands but mainly on the island of Favignana featured in Homer’s original poem. Likewise, Ekathimerini.com reported that the production will take place in the Peloponnese Region in the south of Greece, specifically the Methoni Castle, Voidokilia Beach, and the archeological site of the Acrocorinth palace.

All in all, Nolan’s use of real-life locations in Greece shows how the director is trying to make his adaptation of The Odyssey as realistic as possible. For filming in Greece, the production has even collaborated with the NAF subsidiary of Faliro House Productions. Nevertheless, The Odyssey will conduct some filming in the United Kingdom.

How will Nolan create The Odyssey’s monsters?

Christopher Nolan speaks about Oppenheimer in a promo for Universal Pictures.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Adapting The Odyssey is a surprising endeavor for Nolan, as the story shows Odysseus fighting giant monsters like the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the six-headed sea beast Scylla. Given Nolan’s reputation for filming with as many practical effects as possible, one could only imagine how he plans to bring this fantastical story to life without CGI.

@NolanAnalyst has reported on X that The Odyssey will use a 6×6 mechanical anthro puppet to present Polyphemus when he encounters Odysseus in his cave. This alleged approach harkens back to how Steven Spielberg used an animatronic T-Rex while filming Jurassic Park in the early ’90s. If Nolan does film Polyphemus like this, it is still likely that he will use some CGI to touch up the Cyclops to make it more lifelike.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
