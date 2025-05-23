 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Marvel’s movie schedule after delays to Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

By
The logo for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Studios

The Avengers will assemble again. However, it will be at a later date.

Disney has delayed the releases of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday moves from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026. Secret Wars heads to December 17, 2027, instead of May 7, 2027.

Recommended Videos

Disney was not done with Marvel announcements. The studio also removed three Marvel dates from its calendar: February 13, 2026; November 6, 2026; and November 5, 2027. The February date has no replacement movie, while the two November offerings are now slotted as untitled Disney films.

Related

Only four MCU movies in Phase Six have release dates:

  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day – July 31, 2026
  • Avengers: Doomsday – December 18, 2026
  • Avengers: Secret Wars – December 17, 2027

With Doomsday moving to December, Marvel will have a year between The Fantastic Four and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s Marvel’s longest theatrical movie gap since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Black Widow. COVID-19 played a factor in that break from 2019 to 2021.

Disney still has a few release dates with untitled Marvel movies scheduled. July 23 is the only 2027 release besides Secret Wars. 2028 features a trio of movies on February 18, May 5, and November 10.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has now implemented a quality-over-quantity approach with Marvel projects. In May 2024, Iger said on an earnings call that going forward, Marvel will only release about two to three movies and two TV shows per year.

Marvel is betting the house on Doomsday and Secret Wars, so the Russo Brothers getting more time to deliver these two tentpoles makes sense. These two Avengers films will transition the MCU into the Mutant Era, where the X-Men will play a prominent role.

Filming on Avengers: Doomsday is underway. Marvel announced the Doomsday cast in March via live stream that ended with Robert Downey Jr. walking into frame. Downey will play the film’s villain, Doctor Doom.

Marvel currently has Thunderbolts* in theaters everywhere. The movie has grossed over $331 million worldwide in three weeks.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Avengers: Doomsday begins filming as Russo Brothers tease photo of Doctor Doom
Robert Downey Jr. sits in a chair and stares.

The Avengers have assembled in London for their next outing. Filming has begun on Avengers: Doomsday, and the Russo Brothers took to social media to tease the film's infamous villain.

"Day One..." the Russo Brothers wrote on Instagram with a photo of a chair that reads, "Victor Von Doom." The chair is in the spirit of the Doomsday casting announcement, which was also done by showing the actors' names on a chair. The chair of Victor Von Doom belongs to Robert Downey Jr., who will play Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies.

Read more
This underrated Tom Hanks war movie is getting a sequel
Tom Hanks looks through broken glass.

Tom Hanks returns to the seas in World War II for another battle in the Greyhound sequel.

Per Deadline, Hanks will reprise his role as Commander Ernie Krause in the Greyhound sequel for Apple. Aaron Schneider returns to direct from a screenplay penned by Hanks. Gary Goetzman, Hanks' partner at Playtone, will produce.

Read more
Blade: More disappointing updates emerge from cursed Marvel reboot
A man clasps his hands together whil looking into a crowd.

At this point, every update about Blade gets progressively worse.

The failed Marvel movie has been in the news recently for all of the wrong reasons. Creatives attached to the Blade reboot are now speaking about their original ideas before Marvel paused the film indefinitely.

Read more