Marvel’s movie schedule after delays to Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

The Avengers will assemble again. However, it will be at a later date.

Disney has delayed the releases of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday moves from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026. Secret Wars heads to December 17, 2027, instead of May 7, 2027.

Disney was not done with Marvel announcements. The studio also removed three Marvel dates from its calendar: February 13, 2026; November 6, 2026; and November 5, 2027. The February date has no replacement movie, while the two November offerings are now slotted as untitled Disney films.

Only four MCU movies in Phase Six have release dates:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – July 31, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday – December 18, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars – December 17, 2027

With Doomsday moving to December, Marvel will have a year between The Fantastic Four and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s Marvel’s longest theatrical movie gap since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Black Widow. COVID-19 played a factor in that break from 2019 to 2021.

Disney still has a few release dates with untitled Marvel movies scheduled. July 23 is the only 2027 release besides Secret Wars. 2028 features a trio of movies on February 18, May 5, and November 10.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has now implemented a quality-over-quantity approach with Marvel projects. In May 2024, Iger said on an earnings call that going forward, Marvel will only release about two to three movies and two TV shows per year.

Marvel is betting the house on Doomsday and Secret Wars, so the Russo Brothers getting more time to deliver these two tentpoles makes sense. These two Avengers films will transition the MCU into the Mutant Era, where the X-Men will play a prominent role.

Filming on Avengers: Doomsday is underway. Marvel announced the Doomsday cast in March via live stream that ended with Robert Downey Jr. walking into frame. Downey will play the film’s villain, Doctor Doom.

Marvel currently has Thunderbolts* in theaters everywhere. The movie has grossed over $331 million worldwide in three weeks.