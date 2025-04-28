 Skip to main content
Avengers: Doomsday begins filming as Russo Brothers tease photo of Doctor Doom

By
The logo for Avengers: Doomsday.
Marvel Studios

The Avengers have assembled in London for their next outing. Filming has begun on Avengers: Doomsday, and the Russo Brothers took to social media to tease the film’s infamous villain.

“Day One…” the Russo Brothers wrote on Instagram with a photo of a chair that reads, “Victor Von Doom.” The chair is in the spirit of the Doomsday casting announcement, which was also done by showing the actors’ names on a chair. The chair of Victor Von Doom belongs to Robert Downey Jr., who will play Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies.

A chair reads Victor Von Doom.
Russo Brothers / Instagram

Downey and the Russo Brothers exited Marvel after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Downey’s Iron Man stole the Infinity Stones to execute the snap to defeat Thanos and his army. While this move saved the world, it killed Iron Man.

After Endgame, the Russo Brothers directed Cherry, The Gray Man, and The Electric State. The brotherly duo produced Citadel, Prime Video’s global espionage action series. Downey and the Russo Brothers announced their triumphant return to the MCU at 2024’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Like most Avengers films, Doomsday has a large ensemble cast of superheroes and villains. The announced cast features Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, and Pedro Pascal.

The biggest reveals so far involved the inclusion of the X-Men from the 20th Century Fox movies. This includes Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lensherr/Magneto, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, and Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, is noticeably absent from the cast. Holland will return to the MCU for his fourth solo outing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day two months after Doomsday in July 2026. If Holland does not show up in Doomsday, he’ll likely play a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.

