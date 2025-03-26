 Skip to main content
Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and more X-Men join Avengers: Doomsday cast

By
Professor X plays Magneto in chess.
20th Century Fox

Welcome to the MCU’s Mutant Era.

On March 26, Marvel Studios confirmed the cast of Avengers: Doomsday in a live stream video on the company’s YouTube page. Every 10 to 12 minutes, an actor’s chair is revealed, signaling their inclusion in the fifth Avengers film.

One of the biggest takeaways from the live stream is the additions of the X-Men. Actors reprising their X-Men characters for Doomsday include Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X, Ian McKellen as Erik Lensherr/Magneto, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, and Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Stewart, McKellen, Romijn, and Marsden appeared in the original X-Men trilogy (2000-2006) for 20th Century Fox. Cumming first appeared as Nightcrawler in X2, while Grammer showed up in X-Men: The Last Stand. After his solo outing was canceled, Tatum finally played the role of Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the X-Men have slowly been integrated into the MCU. Stewart first appeared in the MCU as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessGrammer made a cameo as Beast in the post-credits scene of The Marvels.

While Marvel did not announce the entire Doomsday cast, more X-Men casting news could be announced at a later date. It’s also possible Marvel wants to keep more X-Men appearances, including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine or Halle Berry as Storm, under wraps.

The Russo Brothers return to Marvel to direct Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. View the entire Avengers: Doomsday cast here.

