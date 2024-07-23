Amazon today unveiled the next generation of the Amazon Prime Video app. The update has been a long time coming both from a user experience standpoint, as well as from Amazon’s end.

I got a sneak peek at the new Prime Video app at an event at Amazon MGM Studios in Culver City, California, in June. And probably the most remarkable thing about the update is that it mostly feels unremarkable, even across platforms. But it also is noticeably improved, with a number of little design flourishes that weren’t there before.

Amazon has updated the look and feel to more modern standards, but the app still has that Prime Video flair. There’s no mistaking that it’s Amazon. But it’s also plenty fluid and smooth through the menus. Images are large and crisp, and there’s enough information where you want it, but not so much that you’re overwhelmed.

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” Kam Keshmiri, vice president of design at Prime Video, wrote in a blog post announcing the update. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”

The main app navigation has been moved to the top, where’ you’ll now find”Home,” “Movies,” “TV Shows,” “Sports,” and “Live TV.” And that’ll include all the live sports on Prime Video. Any active subscriptions you have via Prime Video — like Max, Paramount+, or any of the countless others — will find a home up there, too. And you’ll also be able to subscribe to new services (and manage existing subscriptions) via the app.

And, of course, you can’t have any sort of update in 2024 without using the initials “AI.” The new Prime Video app leverages all the recommendation improvements Amazon has been touting over the past year.