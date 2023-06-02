 Skip to main content
Where to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance

In 2012, the world of male stripping took centerstage in Magic Mike. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, Magic Mike stars Channing Tatum as Mike Lane, an aspiring entrepreneur who works odd jobs as a handyman during the day. At night, Mike comes alive as a male stripper, wowing the club with his innate charm and attractive dance moves. With a budget of $7 million, Magic Mike became an instant hit, grossing over $167 million worldwide. The film spawned a 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which also became a box-office success, grossing $122 million against a $12 million budget.

To complete the trilogy, Tatum graced the stage as Mike Lane one final time in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Originally supposed to be released exclusively to streaming, Warner Bros. opted to give the third film a theatrical release in February 2023. While the film struggled in theaters (it only grossed $57 million), Magic Mike’s Last Dance will now get the chance to find another audience on streaming.

Where to watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will stream exclusively on Max.

Formerly known as HBO Max, the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery led to the name change of Max, which became official on May 23, 2023. Popular Discovery programs are now available on Max, including Fixer Upper, Property Brothers, DinersDriveins and Dives, and 90 Day Fiancé. HBO programming is still streaming on Max, so Succession, The SopranosThe Wire, and The Last of Us is going nowhere.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is now streaming for subscribers.

How much does it cost?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance | Official Trailer

With Max, there are three paid tiers.

  • Max with ads: Costs $10 a month or $100 a year. Subscribers can stream on two devices at once with full HD 1080p. There are about four minutes of ads per hour.
  • Max, Ad Free: Costs $16 a month or $150 a year. Stream on two devices at once with full HD 1080p. Subscribers can download up to 30 programs to watch on the go.
  • Max, Ultimate Ad Free: Costs $20 a month or $200 a year. Watch on four devices at once with the ability to stream in 4K UHD via Dolby Atmos on select titles. Subscribers can download up to 100 programs to watch on the go.

Is Magic Mike’s Last Dance worth watching?

If you saw Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, then watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance to complete the trilogy. Tatum, who also produced the film, continues to thrive in this role loosely based on his own experiences as a stripper in Tampa. Plus, Soderbergh is one of the best working filmmakers in Hollywood, so there’s always something interesting to take away from watching his films.

Co-starring alongside Tatum is Salma Hayek Pinault. The veteran actress plays Maxandra “Max” Mendoza, a socialite who brings Mike to London to choreograph a dance production at the Rattigan Theatre. Reprising their roles from previous Magic Mike films for short cameo appearances are Joe Manganiello as Big Dick Ritchie, Matt Bomer as Ken, Kevin Nash as Tarzan, and Adam Rodriguez as Tito.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is directed by Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolan, with the latter co-directing Dog with Tatum. On Rotten Tomatoes, Magic Mike’s Last Dance registers 48% on the Tomatometer with a 73% audience score. On Metacritic, the film holds a 52 Metascore with a 5.3 user score.

