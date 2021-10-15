  1. Movies & TV

Marvel’s Eternals go monster hunting in first official clip

By

Do you know who Marvel’s Eternals are? It’s OK if you don’t. The next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will go out of its way to introduce the immortal heroes.

In the first preview clip from the film, three of the Eternals show off their powers during a battle with the Deviants. Makkari is the speedster of the group, while Kingo can project cosmic energy from his body. As for Ikaris, he’s got Superman-style eye beams, strength, and the ability to fly. He may be the mightiest of the Eternals, but even Ikaris is not invincible.

To place this clip in context, it appears to take place thousands of years ago. The film will have a dual narrative that features the Eternals as a team in the past, as well as a storyline in the present that forces the group to reunite. It also ties into Avengers: Endgame, since the Celestials noticed that humanity undid Thanos’ snap. That means the cosmic gods are coming back to Earth to render their judgment, and not even the Eternals know whether humanity will survive the Celestials’ return.

The short version of the Eternals’ backstory is that they were created by the Celestials, the cosmic gods who were briefly glimpsed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. The Eternals’ mandate was to protect humanity from their rivals, the Deviants. In fact, the Eternals are forbidden from interfering in human history unless the Deviants are involved.

Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.

Former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden headlines the cast as Ikaris, while Gemma Chan is getting a second chance in the MCU as Sersi. Ages ago, Ikaris and Sersi had a powerful romantic bond. In the present, Sersi is romantically involved with Dane Whitman, portrayed by another Game of Thrones veteran, Kit Harington. That’s right, the Stark boys are back together and contesting for the heart of the same woman.

In part to counter Eternals‘ lack of major heroes, the cast is stacked with established stars. Chief among them is Angelina Jolie as Thena, while Salma Hayek plays the Eternals’ leader, Ajak. Kumail Nanjiani portrays Kingo, with Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Additionally, Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is breaking new ground as the first openly gay male hero in the MCU. He also has a human husband, played by Haaz Sleiman.

Eternals will hit theaters November 5.

