February 2022 movie preview: Death, dogs, & cannolis

A pop star (Lopez) discovers her boyfriend is cheating on her. She impulsively decides to marry a random stranger to save face, but she gradually discovers her fake feelings for him may be real after all.Rom-com fans; desperate boyfriends looking for a quick and cheap Valentine’s Day gift; bored Peacock subscribers.

Preview: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Marry Me is aimed squarely at a specific female demographic who thought The Devil Wears Prada was too gritty and Something Borrowed too realistic. Also debuting simultaneously on Peacock, the film’s trailer emphasizes the winning appeal of its two romantic leads and the glamorous New York City lifestyle of Lopez’s pop star diva. Lopez is a veteran of this genre, having starred in Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and a half dozen other films like it, so she’ll turn on the charm and sell whatever hackneyed plot she’s placed in.