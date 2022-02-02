February 2022 movie preview: Death, dogs, & cannolis

After a barren January that saw only two wide-release movies (The 355 and Scream) and a host of smaller, quickly forgotten clunkers (Redeeming Love, anyone?), February ramps things up with a wide variety of films that appeal to virtually every segment of an increasingly segregated moviegoing audience. With so much to choose from, it can be hard to know what’s worth watching. Digital Trends’ February 2022 movie preview will help guide you as to what’s releasing and give you enough information to decide if any of these movies are worth your time.
Jackass Forever (February 4)
Moonfall (February 4)
Death on the Nile (February 11)
Marry Me (February 11)
Preview: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Marry Me is aimed squarely at a specific female demographic who thought The Devil Wears Prada was too gritty and Something Borrowed too realistic. Also debuting simultaneously on Peacock, the film’s trailer emphasizes the winning appeal of its two romantic leads and the glamorous New York City lifestyle of Lopez’s pop star diva. Lopez is a veteran of this genre, having starred in Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, and a half dozen other films like it, so she’ll turn on the charm and sell whatever hackneyed plot she’s placed in.
Blacklight (February 11)
Preview: If the snow is falling and the wind is chilly, it’s usually time for a modestly budgeted Liam Neeson action flick. This year, it’s Blacklight, which is not about the UV device that uncovers bodily fluids on inorganic surfaces, but a standard revenge thriller involving lots of guns, grunts, and manly grimaces. Neeson thrives in this genre, having starred in the underrated A Walk Among the Tombstones and Non-Stop, so here’s hoping it’s better than his previous collaboration with director Mark Williams, 2020’s uneven Honest Thief.
Uncharted (February 18)
Preview: Eager to break the curse of video game adaptations, Sony is throwing all its marketing muscle behind Uncharted, a potential new franchise that freely adapts the popular video game series from Naughty Dog. Fans are still griping about the miscasting of the two leads, but after the immense critical and commercial success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, few can deny Holland has the charm to convince even the hardcore fan that he’s the right choice to play Nathan Drake. In addition, the film appears to be faithful to what made the video games so successful: Breathtaking action scenes, off-the-cuff humor, and gorgeous international locations that hide buried treasure (and more than a few bad guys.) No one thinks Uncharted will be the new Indiana Jones, but we’ll settle for a modestly pleasant adventure yarn that has just enough characterization to balance out the explosions.
Dog (February 18)
Studio 666 (February 25)
Preview: No doubt the oddest film of this month, Studio 666 features a unique blend of rock documentary and supernatural comedy. While it’s probably too optimistic to think it will be This Is Spinal Tap crossed with Ghostbusters, the film’s trailer shows the cast, particularly Grohl as the possessed singer of the group, having a good time with the far-fetched concept. The film’s R rating promises plenty of gore that will please horror fans, while the songs deliver the band’s trademark hard rock sound.
The Godfather 50th Anniversary (February 25)
