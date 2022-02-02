February 2022 movie preview: Death, dogs, & cannolis

What’s it about: A soldier must transport a military service dog across the country in time for its owner’s funeral. Who will love it: Dog lovers; road movie fans; people who think Turner & Hootch should have been sadder and sexier. Preview: In his first starring role since the superb caper comedy Logan Lucky in 2015, Tatum looks to bring his charisma to a movie that awkwardly combines three different genres (buddy comedy, road movie, and an animal-as-friend parable) into one 90-minute package. Movies about canines tend to do well this time of year (A Dog’s Purpose, A Dog’s Journey), so here’s hoping the streak continues. Dog seems to downplay the maudlin aspects these types of film usually contain, as co-director Tatum seemingly learned enough about directorial restraint from frequent collaborator Steven Soderbergh to balance the emotion with some levity. Read less