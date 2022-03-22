  1. Movies & TV

HBO Max renews And Just Like That… for a second season

By

The original Sex and the City series was one of HBO’s signature shows of the ’90s. Now, the revival series, And Just Like That…, may be on its way to becoming one of HBO Max‘s top shows. According to Variety, And Just Like That… has been renewed for a second season. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will all return as both stars and executive producers.

Michael Patrick King, the showrunner of the series, shared a statement that was released with the announcement.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled,” said King. “And Just Like That… our Sex life is back.”

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” added HBO Max’s head of original content, Sarah Aubrey. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast, and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie smiling and looking up in And Just Like That...

Although Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw made amends with Samantha Jones off-screen in the finale, there are no plans for Kim Cattrall to return. Cattrall co-starred in six seasons of Sex and the City and two feature films, but her real-life falling out with Parker makes it unlikely that she will ever revisit the franchise.

One thing we do know is that season 2 is likely to explore Carrie’s potential romance with Franklin (Ivan Hernandez), as well as her new podcast, Sex and the City. As fans may recall, the original series was based Candace Bushnell’s real newspaper column, Sex and the City, and the accompanying novel.

King also told Deadline there are no plans to kill off Willie Garson’s Stanford Blatch. Garson passed away in September 2021 after filming his role for the first season, but his character traveled to Japan for an assignment.

HBO Max hasn’t announced a premiere date for And Just Like That… season 2, but it could begin production this year.

