HBO renews The Righteous Gemstones for a third season

Earlier this month, the black comedy The Righteous Gemstones returned to HBO for its second season. And the network isn’t wasting any time shoring up the future of the Gemstone family. Today, the premium cable channel officially renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a third season.

“After a season of literal fire and brimstone, blood, sand, and rollerblading, who wouldn’t come back for more?” said Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive vice president of programming. “The Gemstone family makes us laugh like nobody else.”

The Righteous Gemstones follows the Gemstones, an incredibly successful family of televangelists who have their own network of megachurches. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) leads the family business with his children: Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine). However, their prosperous lives are threatened by inner turmoil, as well as family scandals that could potentially come to light.

Tony Cavalero also stars in the series as Keefe Chambers, with Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason “BJ” Barnes, and Dermot Mulroney as Rev. John Wesley Seasons. Walton Goggins had a starring role in season 1 as “Baby” Billy Freeman, but he is only a guest star in season 2.

In addition to starring in the show, creator McBride writes, executive produces, and occasionally directs episodes. McBride’s production partners Jody Hill and David Gordon Green (director of 2018’s Halloween and Halloween Kills) also executive produce and direct episodes of the series. New episodes premiere on Sundays, with the second season finale slated to arrive on February 27.

There was a two-year gap between The Righteous Gemstones seasons 1 and 2, so it’s unclear when season 3 will arrive.

