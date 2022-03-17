The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer puts Cassie in danger

In the first season of HBO Max‘s The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden essentially found herself living in a spy novel when she woke up next to a murdered man. After some occasionally terrifying and hilarious trials, Cassie managed to emerge relatively intact. But in the first trailer for The Flight Attendant season 2, it looks like Cassie’s troubles are about to begin again.

Within the opening moments of the trailer, Cassie attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting as she reveals that she is still working as a flight attendant. While Cassie claims that she’s “making better choices,” she is still working as a CIA asset on the side. And that may be why she is once again way over her head and questioning her own sanity. But the good news is that she’s got a new boyfriend, and she seems to be happy.

HBO Max also released the synopsis for the new season:

“Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.”

T. R. Knight will reprise his role as Cassie’s brother, Davey Bowden, alongside other returning cast members Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, and Deniz Akdeniz as Max. Sharon Stone is also joining the cast this season as Cassie’s mother, Lisa Bowden. Other new additions to the cast include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant season 2 will begin with two new episodes on April 21 and an additional two episodes on April 28. After that, only a single episode will be released per week until the season finale on May 26.

