  1. Movies & TV

The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer puts Cassie in danger

By

In the first season of HBO Max‘s The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie Bowden essentially found herself living in a spy novel when she woke up next to a murdered man. After some occasionally terrifying and hilarious trials, Cassie managed to emerge relatively intact. But in the first trailer for The Flight Attendant season 2, it looks like Cassie’s troubles are about to begin again.

Within the opening moments of the trailer, Cassie attends an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting as she reveals that she is still working as a flight attendant. While Cassie claims that she’s “making better choices,” she is still working as a CIA asset on the side. And that may be why she is once again way over her head and questioning her own sanity. But the good news is that she’s got a new boyfriend, and she seems to be happy.

HBO Max also released the synopsis for the new season:

“Cassie Bowden is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik.”

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant.

T. R. Knight will reprise his role as Cassie’s brother, Davey Bowden, alongside other returning cast members Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, and Deniz Akdeniz as Max. Sharon Stone is also joining the cast this season as Cassie’s mother, Lisa Bowden. Other new additions to the cast include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant season 2 will begin with two new episodes on April 21 and an additional two episodes on April 28. After that, only a single episode will be released per week until the season finale on May 26.

Editors' Recommendations

This ThinkPad X1 tablet from Lenovo is $1,860 off today

lenovo miix thinkpad x1 ces 2017 tablet

How to use MacOS Monterey’s Notification Center widgets

Edit Widgets screen on a MacBook on a desk.

How to view your IP camera remotely via a web browser

A computer showing off the stream of an IP camera.

How to use Control Center in MacOS Monterey

MacBook on a desk with Control Center open.

Dell G15 gaming laptop is only $650 with limited-time deal

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop.

Dell XPS 15 laptop gets $400 price cut in epic flash deal

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

How to sync Outlook contacts with iPhone

A person using the Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

Tunic is a great game to play … with Twitter’s help

A fox adventurer waves his sword at the screen in Tunic.

Switch between tabs in any browser using keyboard shortcuts

best wireless keyboards

How to clear a scratch disk in Photoshop

Samsung QD-OLED TV confirmed, but just call it Samsung OLED

2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B front view.

How to check your Mac for viruses and malware

A Mac system with a custom background depicting a virus.

The best headphones for 2022

The Sony WH-1000XM4.