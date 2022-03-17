  1. Movies & TV

A killer is revealed in the season 3 teaser of HBO’s Barry

All Barry Berkman really wants out of life is a chance to escape his violent past so that he can pursue his new passion for acting. Is that too much to ask? In HBO’s Barry, the answer to that question is apparently “yes.” After all, his life as a hitman has always been his greatest moral failing. And now, Barry’s mentor, Gene Cousineau, knows exactly what kind of man he truly is.

In the first trailer for Barry season 3, we see a flashback to one of season 2’s most pivotal moments. Barry’s former ally, Monroe Fuches, exposed Barry’s crime to Gene. Barry killed Detective Janice Moss when she got too close to the truth. She also happened to be intimate with Gene. And now that Gene is aware of the truth, he’s absolutely terrified of Barry.

There’s a very tense sense of foreboding in this trailer. That begs the question: Who else has Gene told about Barry? And how long will Barry be able to keep up his façade if the truth about his identity could be revealed at any moment?

HBO also released an official synopsis for Barry season 3: “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Bill Hader in HBO Max's Barry.

Bill Hader co-created the series and stars as Barry Berkman, with Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, and Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau.

Barry season 3 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, April 24.

