Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Walking Dead franchise is forcing two unlikely allies to team up in its latest spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City. Lauren Cohan reprises her role as Maggie Green, the longtime main group member and widow of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun). Jeffrey Dean Morgan is Negan, the once-ruthless leader of the Saviors who eventually reformed and joined forces with the main group. What makes Maggie and Negan an improbable duo? Negan beat Glenn to death with a barbed baseball bat named Lucille.

Several years after the events of The Walking Dead finale, Maggie now finds herself in a dire situation. Her son has been kidnapped and taken to postapocalyptic and secluded Manhattan. While attempting a rescue, Maggie stumbles upon Negan. Negan agrees to help the desperate Maggie find her son in Manhattan. A Walking Dead show means zombies are not far behind, as Manhattan is full of the dead. Yet, it’s those that are still alive who may pose the biggest threat.

Recommended Videos

When does episode 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City release?

The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s first episode premieres Sunday, June 18, on AMC. Dead City episodes will be available to stream through the AMC website and in the AMC app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

What time does episode 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City start?

Episode 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City airs at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City available to stream on AMC+?

Dead City is available to stream on AMC+. Furthermore, AMC+ subscribers do not have to wait any longer as episode 1 is currently available to stream via early access on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will also be available for AMC+ subscribers to stream early on Thursdays.

AMC+ costs $9 per month or $84 per year. There is a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. AMC+ is home to The Walking Dead universe, along with other recent AMC shows like Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds, and Happy Valley. you can also rewatch select legacy shows on AMC+, from Mad Men and Halt and Catch Fire to Hell on Wheels and A Discovery of Witches.

What is episode 1 of The Walking Dead: Dead City about?

The episode 1 synopsis reads: “Maggie finds Negan, and they travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan; meeting a quiet young girl named Ginny.”

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?

Yes! Watch the trailer below:

The Walking Dead: Dead City | Official Trailer | ft. Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Who stars in The Walking Dead: Dead City?

Per IMDB, The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Cohan and Morgan as Maggie and Negan, respectively. The ensemble cast includes Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as “The Croat,” Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as “The Bartender,” Michael Anthony as Luther, Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso, and Logan Kim as Maggie’s son, Hershel Rhee.

How many episodes will be in The Walking Dead: Dead City?

The Walking Dead: Dead City consists of six episodes.

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City worth watching?

After 11 seasons, it was time for The Walking Dead to end. Die-hard fans stuck with the show until the end, but it was not attracting any new eyeballs. Dead City has the chance to bring new fans into The Walking Dead universe. It’s a fresh take on the zombie apocalypse story featuring two fan-favorite characters. Plus, New York City as the backdrop for a postapocalyptic adventure is an exciting prospect.

Initial reviews for Dead City have been overwhelmingly positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, Dead City sits at 83% on the Tomatometer ,with a 94% audience score. At Metacritic, Dead City holds a 68 Metascore.

Editors' Recommendations