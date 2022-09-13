 Skip to main content
It’s a Mad Men reunion in a new preview for Confess, Fletch

Blair Marnell
By

It’s been over seven years since AMC’s Mad Men came to an end, and most of the cast has gone on to big things. Elizabeth Moss has headlined Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale, while Jon Hamm has largely moved on to features. Hamm’s next movie, Confess, Fletch, is a reboot of the Fletch films from the 1980s that featured Chevy Chase in the leading role as Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher. In a new preview clip from the film, Hamm shares the scene with his former Mad Men co-star, John Slattery.

CONFESS, FLETCH | "Can You Pull Some Strings" Clip | Paramount Movies

If you need some context for the scene, it’s helpful to know that Fletch (Hamm) is under suspicion of murder, and his sense of desperation is palpable. His old friend, Frank (Slattery), is an investigative reporter who still has his own sources inside the police. That’s why Fletch halfheartedly threatens to blackmail Frank if he doesn’t help him look into Owen (John Behlmann), the man Fletch suspects to be the real killer.

John Slattery and Jon Hamm in Confess, Fletch.

At least Frank and Fletch seem to enjoy each others’ company. That’s more than we can say for Fletch and the woman who is dating his father, The Countess (Marcia Gay Harden). In the second preview clip from the film, The Countess invites herself to stay at Fletch’s townhouse despite his wishes to the contrary. Unfortunately for Fletch, this is one woman who doesn’t take no for an answer.

CONFESS, FLETCH | "You Can't Stay Here" Clip | Paramount Movies

Kyle MacLachlan co-stars in the film as Horan, with Roy Wood Jr. as Detective Monroe, Lorenza Izzo as Angela, Ayden Mayeri as Griz, and Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo as Eve.

Confess, Fletch is based upon the second book in Gregory Mcdonald’s Fletch novels. Superbad‘s Greg Mottola directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Zev Borow. It will get a theatrical and digital release this Friday, September 16. But if you can wait a month, Confess, Fletch will premiere on Showtime on October 28.

