Disney+ sets premieres for new Marvel shows and The Mandalorian season 2

Disney+ subscribers finally know when they’ll get more new Star Wars and Marvel shows.

During an earnings report for shareholders, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed when the company plans to release some of its most anticipated new shows, as well as when the popular series The Mandalorian will return for a second season on the streaming service.

Marvel’s first Disney+ series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, will premiere in August, and will be followed by season 2 of The Mandalorian in October. Marvel’s WandaVision series will then debut in December.

The exact premiere dates for each season weren’t announced, but the month of release is more information than Disney had previously revealed about the shows. The announcement also follows on the heels of Disney revealing the first footage from these and other upcoming Disney+ series during a commercial that aired during this year’s Super Bowl.

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier brings back Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, respectively, as the two title characters. The series is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and is expected to deal with the ramifications of that film’s events, including Captain America’s decision to pass his iconic shield to Mackie’s character.

WandaVision brings back MCU actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, and has the star-crossed lovers dealing with different versions of their ideal suburban lives. Little is known about the plot of the series other than confirmation that it will lead into the events of May 2021’s big-screen sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

During the presentation, Iger reiterated that the Marvel shows on Disney+ will connect with the events transpiring in the MCU.

One series that was conspicuously absent from the announcement was Marvel’s Loki series, which was teased during Disney’s Super Bowl ad but wasn’t given a premiere month.

Iger confirmed that there are seven Marvel series currently in development for Disney+, with the previously announced She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and animated What If? series joining the aforementioned The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki in the streaming service’s lineup.

