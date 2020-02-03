Marvel fans have been waiting for more information about the three upcoming Disney+ shows, Falcon and Winter Soldeir, Loki, and WandaVision, and during the Super Bowl last night they got to see a trailer for all three. The 30-second teaser trailer didn’t reveal much about any of the shows, but it showed enough glimpses to intrigue and to build up some interest in the upcoming material.

We got to see Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson throwing the Captain America shield, along with a few clips of him with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, who finally got a haircut. And there was a shot of Daniel Bruhl as Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War, who will also be appearing in the Falcon and Winter Solider show. From the brief glimpses, it looks like it’ll be an action-heavy show with plenty of dramatic fight and chase scenes.

With a totally different tone, WandaVision seems to be more of a fun and quirky sitcom-style show, with flashes of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision in a variety of retro settings and outfits. Most exciting for comic fans, there’s a tiny glimpse of Wanda in her classic red comics outfit, though from the context it looks more like she’s going to a costume party than going out to vanquish evil.

And finally, there’s a glimpse of Tom Hiddleston as everyone’s favorite scheming villain Loki. The tiny clip suggests a darker, more seriously evil version of Loki, as he was in The Avengers, could be back. However, it was recently revealed that comedy actor Owen Wilson will join the cast for this show, along with British actress Sophia Di Martino. So perhaps the show will have its moments of comedy as well, similar to what we saw in Hiddleston’s performance in Thor: Ragnarok.

Since the big send-off of Avengers: Endgame last year and the cancelling of the Netflix Marvel shows, there hasn’t been much Marvel on TV of late. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will be debuting its final season this year, and both Runaways and Cloak & Dagger have now ended. We can expect to see WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuting this year, with Loki following early next year.

