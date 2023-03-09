 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Owen Wilson goes the full Bob Ross in new trailer for Paint

Blair Marnell
By

Bob Ross passed away nearly 28 years ago, but the painter-turned-TV-personality remains eternally popular thanks to his PBS series, The Joy of Painting. Owen Wilson’s next film, the comedy Paint, is clearly taking its cues from Ross’ life, including his signature hairstyle and a PBS television show that became an art empire. However, the key difference between Wilson’s Carl Nargle and the real Bob Ross is that Carl’s genial personality falls to the side when an upstart threatens everything he’s worked for.

The new trailer for Paint formally introduces Carl’s younger rival, Ambrosia Long (Ciara Renée). Ambrosia has not only supplanted Carl and stolen his show, but she also seems to be making a romantic advance on Carl’s girlfriend, Katherine (Michaela Watkins). And in the face of this professional and personal turmoil, it turns out that Carl just can’t handle the adversity.

Owen Wilson in Paint.

This is particularly obvious near the end of the trailer when a scathing critique appears in the local newspaper leading Carl to attempt to steal every copy of the paper just to bury a bad review. Unfortunately for Carl, he’s far too visually distinctive to get away with that petty crime. Everyone knows he’s stealing the newspapers long before he’s even finished.

Related

Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in the movie as Wendy, with Stephen Root as Tony, Lucy Freyer as Jenna, and Evander Duck Jr. as Rueben. Co-stars include Lusia Strus, Denny Dillon, Will Blagrove, and Ryan Czerwonko.

Brit McAdams wrote and directed Paint, which will get a theatrical release on April 7 by IFC Films. It will stream on IFC at a later date.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The Bob’s Burgers Movie review: Just a long, so-so episode
A.A. Dowd
By A.A. Dowd
May 27, 2022
The Belcher family is surprised in The Bob's Burgers Movie.

Earlier this week, Bob’s Burgers wrapped up its 12th season. That’s no big precedent for a Fox animated sitcom about a family of five, which have a habit of running for two, even three decades (and counting). What’s impressive about Loren Bouchard’s warmly wacky Sunday night perennial is how consistent it’s remained over that time. Whereas you’d be hard-pressed to say that their neighbors in Springfield and Quahog were anywhere near a creative peak after a dozen years on the air, the Belchers have kept the laughs and pathos coming. The key to the show’s reliably high quality is a commitment to modest pleasures: Now, as at the very beginning, Bob’s Burgers is a slice of everyday life, its humor largely dependent on bouncing well-defined personalities off of each other. It seems safe to assume that Bob will never travel to space or through time.

So how do you take a comedy that’s remained winningly small for its entire life span and expand it to the bigger canvas of the big screen? That’s the challenge faced by The Bob’s Burgers Movie, the first theatrical outing for this bantering clan of patty flippers and the ensemble of small-town oddballs in their orbit. Bouchard, who co-wrote the film with Nora Smith and co-directed it with Bernard Derriman, has opted to preserve the essential values and scale of his network creation, which seems admirable in theory. But if Bob’s Burgers is still itself in movie form, it’s also stretched pretty thin at movie length. What works like gangbusters at 22 minutes loses some of its charm at nearly five times the running time.

Read more
Bob perfects his practice burger in The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Blair Marnell
By Blair Marnell
May 21, 2022
Bob and his practice burger in The Bob's Burgers Movie.

Next week, Fox's animated comedy, Bob's Burgers, is making the leap to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. It's only the second Fox animated show after The Simpsons to get its own theatrical movie. But the thing that The Bob's Burgers Movie has most in common with The Simpsons Movie is that it challenges the premise of the show. And if the Belcher family doesn't find its way out of this mess, there won't be a show to go back to.

In a new preview scene from the film, Bob is so nervous about extending a loan to secure the future of his business that he plans to bribe his banker with a tasty burger. After all, it's not like Bob has any money to bribe him with. But getting the burger just right is going to take a little practice, even with Bob's steady hand at the grill.

Read more
The Belchers are in trouble in Bob’s Burgers Movie trailer
Blair Marnell
By Blair Marnell
April 4, 2022
The Blecher family in The Bob's Burgers Movie.

For over a decade, Bob's Burgers has been a key show on Fox's Sunday night animation block. And now that the series is nearing the end of its 12th season, it's finally heading to the big screen. This May, The Bob's Burgers Movie is bringing the Belcher family's adventures to a new level, not entirely unlike The Simpsons Movie did in 2007. That's why it's fitting that the movie is also pushing the Belcher family to the brink. And if they don't come out on top, then the Belchers won't have anywhere to go home to.

Official Trailer | The Bob's Burgers Movie | 20th Century Studios

Read more