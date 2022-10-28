With so many independent films on the marketplace, it’s easy to lose track of some promising titles. Savage Salivation isn’t likely to suffer that fate, however, if only because the filmmakers have assembled a cast that would be the envy of many major studio flicks.

Jack Huston, who was so wonderfully compelling as Richard Harrow on the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is taking the leading role opposite Robert De Niro and John Malkovich. Huston plays Shelby John, a man whose dream of a better life has seemingly ended with the tragic death of his fiancée, Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald).

As shown in the trailer above, Shelby and Ruby were deeply in love, and also deeply ashamed of the things they had done in their respective lives. That’s why they wanted to skip town and start over somewhere else where they could leave their addictions and other issues behind. Unfortunately, Ruby didn’t live long enough for that plan to come to fruition. And in his grief, Shelby has taken it upon himself to hunt down the members of the local illegal drug operation and kill them all to avenge Ruby’s death.

Sheriff Church (De Niro) is sympathetic to Shelby’s plight, but also seemingly several steps behind as Shelby takes out his anger and frustration on anyone he finds who has a connection to the drugs that claimed Ruby’s life. And if Shelby isn’t careful, his vendetta will claim his life as well.

Malkovich also stars in the film as Ruby’s older brother-in-law, Peter, with Winter Ave Zoli as Darlene, Lindsay Pulsipher as Jess, Katalina Viteri as Annie, Clay Wilcox as Darius, and Quavo Quavo as Coyote.

Randall Emmett directed the film from a script by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Sivertson. Savage Salvation will be released in theaters and on digital on December 2.

