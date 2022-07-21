 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer teases a new evil in Beacon Hills

Dan Girolamo
By

A new threat has emerged in Beacon Hills, forcing Scott McCall into action in the teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie. The footage debuted during a panel for the film in Hall H at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. The panel featured series creator Jeff Davis, who also wrote the movie, along with stars Tyler Posey, who played McCall, and Tyler Hoechlin, who played Derek Hale.

The footage highlights a return to Beacon Hills to face evil once again. According to the film’s logline, “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

The film marks the return of Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, who died tragically in the show’s third season. In addition to Posey, Hoechlin, and Reed, many cast members from the series return for the movie including Shelley Hennig, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Linden Ashby, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio, Orny Adams, Ryan Kelley, Khylin Rhambo, and Ian Bohen. Members from the series who will not reprise their roles for the film are Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho.

The panel also included a major surprise from actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who announced the spinoff television series for Paramount+, Wolf Pack. Gellar will star and executive produce alongside Davis, who wrote the series as well.

the full moon rises on a new story. #wolfpackseries starring sarah michelle gellar, tyler lawrence gray, armani jackson, chloe rose robertson + bella shephard is coming to @paramountplus. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/fSQQZES6lI

&mdash; wolfpackofficial (@WolfPackOnPPlus) July 21, 2022

Teen Wolf: The Movie will stream on Paramount+ in October 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Best tablet deals for July2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer debuts at SDCC 2022

Two men looks at a golden artifact in Dungeons and Dragons.

How to make and edit playlists in Spotify

Spotify app library screen.

Twitch now lets streamers share info on banned users

A gamepad is pictured as a screen displays the online Twitch platform.

Instagram continues its TikTok makeover, will convert all videos to Reels

Instagram turning all your videos into Reels

From Drive to The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling’s 5 most badass roles

ryan gosling five most badass roles the gray man

Android is stealing one of the best iOS features for wireless headphones

Googlel Pixel Buds Pro Lifestyle Image.

This Dell business laptop deal is a great bulk buy for your office

The back of a Dell Latitude 3420 on a white background.

Hurry! Get 68% off NordVPN if you buy today!

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

How to search Twitter by date

The Twitter app on the Sony XPeria 5 II.

First image of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4 revealed

John Wick sits at an altar in John Wick 4.

HDMI ARC or digital optical: What’s the difference, and which is best for you?

HDMI and optical ports on the back of a soundbar.

The best iPad Pro games for 2022

Oceanhorn