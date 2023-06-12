After a blockbuster first season that seemed to be a pivotal chapter in the next phase of Marvel storytelling, we’ve had to wait a long two years for the second season of Loki. Now that Sylvie has killed “He Who Remains” and opened the world up to his many variants, season 2 seems like it’s going to be filled with even more time-travel shenanigans than the first installment.

While we’ve already gotten a tease for what season 2 of Loki could contain in post-credits scenes at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there’s still plenty that fans don’t know about what the second season will involve. Here’s everything we know about Loki season 2?

What is Loki season 2 going to be about?

The exact details of the plot around Loki‘s second season are being kept under lock and key, and understandably so. We do know, however, that the second season will be focused on the multiverse in a major way. That makes sense considering where season 1 ended and given the knowledge that the intervening years have only made the concept more common inside the MCU. Several actors have given interviews hinting at where their characters could go, but the most substantive clue came from head writer Michael Waldron. When discussing Ravonna Renslayer, the TVA stooge who leaves in search of free will at the end of the first season, Waldron said: “She wants to [find] who pulled the wool over her eyes. That’s what she’s going to go out in search of. She is a scary customer to be out there in the Multiverse. So we’ll see what happens.”

The other big hint about Loki season 2 came after the credits rolled in Quantumania. In that movie, we were introduced to Kang the Conqueror after meeting He Who Remains at the end of Loki season 1. The real reveal comes with those two post-credits teasers, though, the first of which introduces us to the Council of Kangs, which seems determined to stop the Avengers from encroaching on the multiverse. The second post-credits scene is even juicier, as it features Loki and Mobius attending a demonstration from Victor Timely. Loki seems terrified during the scene, but Mobius doesn’t seem to get it. What’s clear, though, is that the two of them are tracking Kang variants across time.

“In creating the show in the first place, the only way it’s worth doing to me is that we can find a new story to tell with this character,” Waldron added during an interview with Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. “It felt like we had new emotional ground to cover with Loki. That’s the only way into season 2. We absolutely found that. It’s a great continuation of that story that feels different from season 1 and hopefully will subvert expectations.”

Is there a trailer for Loki season 2?

At the moment, there’s no trailer for the second season of Loki, and it’s unclear when we might get our first look at the new season. We do know that filming for the series wrapped in October 2022 at Pinewood Studios in London, so it seems like a trailer could come at any time.

What is the release date for Loki season 2?

The second season of Loki is set to premiere on October 6, 2023. That’s almost a full year after the season finished filming, which makes sense when you consider how many visual effects will likely be needed to make the series ready for prime time. The exact format of the release is unclear, but it seems likely that the show will use a weekly model similar to the one employed by the first season.

Who is in the cast for Loki season 2?

All of the regular players from the first season of Loki are likely to make their returns in season 2. That includes Tom Hiddleston as Loki himself, as well as Sophia Di Martino as the Loki variant Sylvie. We’re also likely to see Owen Wilson’s Mobius some more, and we already know that Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna will be returning for this second season. Wunmi Mosaku is also back as Hunter B-15, as are Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes and Eugene Cordero as lovable TVA staffer Casey/Hunter K-5E. There have also been rumors that Richard E. Grant will also reportedly make another appearance as the comic book-inspired “Classic Loki.”

Jonathan Majors is also likely to show up in some capacity as the many variants of Kang. Although Majors’ future in the MCU is uncertain given the allegations that have been made against him, the second season of Loki was filmed before those allegations came to light. As a result, Marvel is unlikely to change the season significantly, so we may seen many variants of Kang over the course of the season. If that’s truly what Loki season 2 is about, then Kang could be a major factor.

We’ll also get a few new cast members in the second season, including Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, and Kate Dickie. Of the three, the only one we know anything about is Quan, who will be playing an archivist at the TVA.

