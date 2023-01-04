 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Blood, gore, and demons return in Evil Dead Rise trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

The next chapter in the Evil Dead franchise takes the action from the woods to the city in Evil Dead Rise. The first trailer is bloody, gory, and full of Deadites. In other words, it’s an Evil Dead movie.

Beth (I Met a Girl’s Lily Sullivan) travels to Los Angeles to visit her older sister, Elie (Vikings’s Alyssa Sutherland), and her three children. Elie struggles to raise the children as a single mother in their cramped L.A. apartment, so Beth’s visit is much appreciated. However, the reunion is cut short when they find the Necronomicon, a book from previous Evil Dead films, in Ellie’s building. The evil book unleashes the Deadites, flesh-possessing demons that wreak havoc and bring the horrors of hell to earth. As Elie becomes possessed, Beth becomes a defacto mother as she protects the children while battling the Deadites in all their bloody glory.

Evil Dead Rise – Official Trailer (Red Band)

Evil Dead Rise is written and directed by Lee Cronin, who is best known for his work on The Hole in the Ground. The cast features Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher, Morgan Davies, Tai Wano, Jayden Daniels, Billy Reynolds-McCarthy, and Mia Challis.

One notable name missing from the cast is Bruce Campbell, who starred as Ash Williams in the first three films of the Evil Dead franchise and made a cameo in the fourth. Campbell will serve as an executive producer alongside Sam Raimi (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), who wrote and directed the first three Evil Deadfilms. Robert Tapert, the producer on all four Evil Dead films, returns in the same role for the fifth film.

A woman with a bloody face holds a chainsaw in a scene from Evil Dead Rise.

Evil Dead Rise opens in theaters on April 21.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best scary podcasts to keep you up all night
amazon lumberyard game engine spooky
Netflix unveils the trailer for The School of Good and Evil
The cast of The School for Good and Evil.
Black Adam faces a dire choice in the new trailer
black adam faces a dire choice in the new trailer 2
The Invitation review: All bark, no bite
Nathalie Emmanuel wears a bloodied white dress in The Invitation.
The best movies on Hulu right now (January 2023)
Jim Carrey and Justin Cooper in Liar Liar.
The best shows on Apple TV+
Harrison Ford pointing a finger at Jason Segel in an image from Shrinking on Apple TV+.
Georgia vs. Ohio State live stream: where to watch the 2022 Peach Bowl
Graphic for the 2022 Peach bowl.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Chuck at his computer surrounded by agents, fists up his his chest in a scene from Chuck.
Everything leaving Hulu in January 2023
Mads Mikkelsen in Arctic.
Everything leaving Netflix in January 2023
Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs stares into a screen.
Where to watch 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series with Harrison Ford
A man and a woman walk outside in 1923.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Alisha Weir in Matilda The Musical.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (January 2023)
Luke Skywalker wielding his signature green lightsaber in RotJ.